NI’s Interactive-to-Automated Software Workflow for DC Measurements

With NI source measure units’ (SMUs’) PXI form factor, tunable transient responses, and unified software workflow for DC measurements, you can adapt to a broad spectrum of test cases while optimizing bench space. Configurable workflow panels empower users to perform basic tests without programming, execute sweeps faster, and minimize the need for custom circuitry. This session provides an update on the NI SMU portfolio and the new interactive DCPower features available in InstrumentStudio™ 2019 software, including:



• Digitizer mode to visualize transient signals

• Configurable transient response tuning

• Voltages/current sequence mode

• Exporting InstrumentStudio software configurations to TestStand for parametric sweep tests