Accelerate Time to Market with Highly Parallel Wafer-Level Reliability

Semiconductor device geometries are shrinking and becoming more complex, while major technology trends such as autonomous vehicles are placing additional pressure on the semiconductor supply chain to provide higher assurances of product quality. In order to keep up with these challenging demands and still release stable technology nodes ahead of the competition, semiconductor wafer-process engineers need more reliability-measurement data and they need it faster than ever before.

A wafer-level reliability (WLR) solution must address these key requirements: