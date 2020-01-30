NI Announces Addition of Two New Directors to the NI Board

AUSTIN, Texas – Jan. 30, 2020 – NI (Nasdaq: NATI), a leader in software-defined automated test and automated measurement systems, today announced that Eric Starkloff, current NI president and chief operating officer, has been appointed to the NI Board of Directors, effective February 1, 2020, when he assumes the role of NI president and chief executive officer. In addition, Gayla J. Delly, previous chief executive officer of Benchmark Electronics Inc. (“Benchmark”), has been appointed to the NI Board of Directors effective March 1, 2020. Gayla currently serves on the boards of Broadcom (“Broadcom Inc.”) and Flowserve (“Flowserve Corporation”).

“I’m excited to see how the combined experiences of these two new board members impact NI’s long-term track record of success,” said Michael McGrath, chairman of NI. “I look forward to adding Gayla’s public board experience, operational and financial leadership to our Board as well as Eric’s proven leadership at NI, which is complemented by his extensive sales, marketing and product experience.”

Starkloff joined NI in July 1997 and has served as president and chief operating officer since October 2018. He previously served as executive vice president of Global Sales and Marketing from February 2014 to October 2018 and has held many other roles in marketing, product management and application engineering. Starkloff received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Virginia.

“I’m honored to join the NI Board. Our company is highly respected and delivers innovative technology to customers worldwide. Anchored in our 100-year plan is a model for long-term success and value,” said Starkloff. “I look forward to continuing to share my perspectives as we continue to position NI for long-term growth and expand our reach to and connection with our customers.”

Gayla Delly served as chief executive officer of Benchmark Electronics Inc., a company that provides contract manufacturing, design, engineering, test and distribution services to manufacturers of computers, medical devices, telecommunications equipment and industrial control and test instruments, from January 2012 to September 2016. At Benchmark, she served as president from 2006 to 2011, executive vice president and chief financial officer from 2001 to 2006, and as corporate controller and treasurer from 1995 to 2001. Delly is a certified public accountant and was a senior audit manager at KPMG before joining Benchmark. In August of 2016, CEO Connection named Delly one of the 25 Most Influential Women in the Mid-Market, a prestigious honor given to those who demonstrate the ability to affect significant change, innovate and maintain standards of excellence in companies with sales from $100 million to $3 billion. Delly received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Samford University.

“I’m honored to be joining the NI Board of Directors. The company’s focus to deliver revenue growth and profitability while expanding opportunities in key markets is inspiring. I appreciate the company’s commitment to innovation and strong focus on customer engagement,” said Delly. “I look forward to sharing my expertise as we continue on a path of long-term success of NI.”

This news was announced in conjunction with NI earnings. To learn more, visit the Investor Relations page.

