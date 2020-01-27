NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines

2.1. Generally.

So long as you comply with the Guidelines in Section 4, you may mention NI Trademarks for the sole purpose of making appropriate nominative fair use references necessary to identify NI and the corresponding NI products and services to the extent that they cannot readily be identified without mentioning the trademark or service mark, if you ensure that, in doing so, no impression is created that you, or any of your goods or services, are affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by NI. Any mention or display of any NI Trademarks that is not in accordance with the Guidelines in Section 4 is not considered by NI to be fair use and is not permitted by NI.

2.2. Books and Other Publications.

If you are an author or a publisher, you may make an appropriate nominative fair use reference to an NI Trademark in the publication to the extent necessary to identify an NI product or service because the publication is about that product or service and the product or service cannot readily be identified without mentioning the trademark or service mark. NI Trademarks should not be featured in the title of the publication, and the Guidelines in Section 4 should be followed. It is the position of NI that the featuring of an NI trademark or service mark in the title of a publication could amount to use of the trademark or service mark as part of the name of your product (i.e., your publication), and could suggest or imply that you or your publication is affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by NI, so that it is not an appropriate nominative fair use reference. For example, a book about how to test a widget using National Instruments LabVIEW™ software should not be entitled "The LabVIEW Widget Testing Book" or even "The LabVIEW™ Widget Testing Book." A more appropriate title would be "Widget Testing using LabVIEW™ Software," ensuring that "LabVIEW" is not emphasized in distinctive or large font or type, or otherwise prominently featured, and ensuring that an attribution statement attributing the LabVIEW trademark to National Instruments and disclaiming any authorization, approval, endorsement or sponsorship of the book by NI, is included. For books and other publications, an appropriate statement would be as follows (if identified by NI as a service mark, replace the word "trademark" with "service mark"):

"[identify National Instruments trademarks or service marks mentioned] are trademarks of National Instruments. This publication is independent of National Instruments, which is not affiliated with the publisher or the author, and does not authorize, sponsor, endorse or otherwise approve this publication"