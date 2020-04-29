Starbleed: FPGA Encryption Vulnerability

National Instruments was made aware of the “Starbleed” vulnerability reported by Xilinx’s Design Advisory AR# 73541 on April 15, 2020.

Certain National Instruments products use Xilinx FPGAs. However, after reviewing the technical details, we have determined that our products do not use the Xilinx feature that is susceptible to this issue. This is true regardless of whether the Xilinx FPGA on the device is programmed via LabVIEW FPGA or not.