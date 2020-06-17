NI-XNET 20.1 Known Issues

Bug Number Legacy ID Description Details

419486 Inserting a USB-850x Device Can Result in an Unusable Device with Internal Errors on Phar Lap Sometimes when plugging in a USB-8502 on a Phar Lap system, the ports are visible, but XNET internal errors will occur during use. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-XNET 17.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: N/A

199635 NI-XNET CAN FD Sessions (non-BRS) Require CAN FD Baud Rate To Be Set Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-XNET 17.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: N/A

199657 XNET Read (Frame CAN) Can Return Fewer than the Requested Number of J1939 Frames Without Reporting Error Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-XNET 17.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: N/A

201375 NI-XNET Does Not Import the DBC BO_TX_BU property from DBC files, Prevents a TX frame from Being Mapped to Multiple Transmit ECUs Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-XNET 17.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: N/A

199741 XNET Wait (Transmit Complete) May Cause a Stale FlexRay Frame to Re-transmit If the Transmit Queue Is Already Empty Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-XNET 17.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: N/A

199608 The J1939 Address Claim Procedure Does Not Detect Conflicts Between Two ECUs Running on the Same XNET Interface Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-XNET 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: N/A

199702 Frame Output Queued Sessions Only Retransmit Cyclic J1939 Frames When Session Starts And When New Data Is Written J1939 cyclic frames with a payload over 8 bytes only transmit once at start of session, and when data is written to the session. Frames with 8 bytes or less re-transmit at the specified interval, as expected. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-XNET 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: N/A

199696 Switching a J1939 Session to a Different ECU Node Name Does Not Use the Address from the New ECU Switching a J1939 session to a different ECU Node Name does not use the address from the new ECU, even if that ECU has already claimed an address. The node address must be set after the node name to properly configure the session. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-XNET 18.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: N/A

199598 If XNET Read (Frame Raw) Times Out While Reading Ethernet Frames, Frames Successfully Read Are Discarded If XNET Read (Frame Raw) times out partly through reading Ethernet frames, the subset of frames that were successfully read are discarded and are no longer available from the NI-XNET session. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-XNET 19.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: N/A

199704 727473: XNET Signal Single-Point Output Sessions Always Write Mode 0 Subframes by Default, Even If No Mode 0 Subframe is Present When creating a signal output single point session containing signals on multiplexed frames, the session always begins transmitting mode zero subframes. Workaround: Avoid this issue by writing initial signal values, including the multiplexer signal, prior to starting the session Reported Version: NI-XNET 19.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: N/A

197052 Ethernet PHY State and Port Mode Properties Are Not Reset After NI-XNET Is Reinstalled Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-XNET 19.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: N/A

210421 Installing New Versions of NI-XNET Full or Runtime Can Break NI-XNET I/O Control Dialogs If you build an application with a version of LabVIEW that is at least four years old, and install the latest version of NI-XNET, your deployable installer will not contain support for NI-XNET. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-XNET 19.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: N/A

210421 Installing a New Version of NI-XNET To Older LabVIEW Can Break I/O Control Dialogs NI-XNET (full version) and the NI-XNET Runtime Engine include the four most recent versions of the XNET LabVIEW driver library. If you build an application with a version of LabVIEW that is more than four years old, after you install a new version of NI-XNET your deployable installer will not include support for NI-XNET. Workaround: Do not install a new version of NI-XNET to use with a version of LabVIEW that is four years old or older. Reported Version: NI-XNET 19.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: May 29, 2020

1004118 J1939: PS Field Is Included in the PGN When Sending TP.CM_RTS Frames The J1939 protocol allows for data payloads greater than eight bytes by splitting them across a single packet comprising multiple frames. SAE J1939-21 specifies that "the least significant byte of the PGN is set to zero" when the PF value is less than 240. However, in NI-XNET, the least significant byte contains the destination address. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-XNET 19.6 Resolved Version: N/A Added: N/A