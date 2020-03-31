NI Package Builder 20.0 Bug Fixes

Bug Number Legacy ID Description Details

897464 Solution fails to load when input file or directory is specified using a network path Opening a solution errors when the solution contains an input file or directory that is specified using a network path, i.e. \\server\share. Workaround: Create a mapped drive letter, i.e. SUBST T: \\server\share\, and configure the input item to use the mapped drive for the input file or directory, e.g. T:\directory\file.ext. Edit the solution file contents to change the network path to mapped drive path before opening the solution file.



Reported Version: NI Package Builder 19.0 Resolved Version: NI Package Builder 20.0 Added: Nov 21, 2019

897669 Solution Load Error Occurs When Package Installer Contains Packages from Unavailable Network Locations If a package Installer in a solution contains packages from a network location and the network location is not accessible, loading the solution fails and reports an error stating "An error occurred while loading the solution".

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI Package Builder 19.0 Resolved Version: NI Package Builder 20.0 Added: Nov 21, 2019

943901 Properties Pane Does Not Always Update when Selecting a File in the Dependencies View of the Input Pane The properties pane does not update appropriately when selecting an item in the Input pane if the previous item displayed in the properties pane is a file in a package editor, a package, a package installer, or a local repository. Workaround: Select any file in the File System View of the Input pane before selecting file in the Dependencies View of the Input Pane. Reported Version: NI Package Builder 19.1 Resolved Version: NI Package Builder 20.0 Added: Dec 12, 2019

948257 Package Builder Crashes when Dragging a Package from an Installer to a Target Installer that Already has One Item Dragging a package between package installers can cause Package Builder to crash if the target installer has at least one item.

Workaround: Add packages to installer using "Add Packages" dialog. Reported Version: NI Package Builder 19.6 Resolved Version: NI Package Builder 20.0 Added: Dec 12, 2019

948258 Drag Copy of Packages Between Installers does Nothing if One of the Packages Already Exists in the Target Installer In 19.1, and 19.6, if you attempt to drag multiple packages from one installer to another and one of the packages is already in the target installer, nothing will be copied over. The same operation in 19.0.1 crashes. Workaround: Drag only package from the source package that are not already in target package. Reported Version: NI Package Builder 19.0 Resolved Version: NI Package Builder 20.0 Added: Dec 12, 2019

252677 Edit Menu Commands Incorrectly Operate on the Input Pane Instead of the Active Editor Pane Some global application commands, such as the Edit menu commands, act on selected items in the active pane. In some instances when the Editor pane is activate, the commands incorrectly operate on the selected items in the Input pane.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI Package Builder 19.1 Resolved Version: NI Package Builder 20.0 Added: Mar 31, 2020

985058 Package Builder Crashes when Discovering Dependencies for a LabVIEW NXG Project if TestStand 2019 is Installed After LabVIEW NXG Package Builder will crash while discovering dependencies of a LabVIEW NXG project if TestStand 2019 was installed after LabVIEW NXG was installed. Workaround: Repair the LabVIEW NXG installation. Reported Version: NI Package Builder 19.6 Resolved Version: NI Package Builder 20.0 Added: Mar 31, 2020

976329 "Build Specification Cannot be Updated" Error When Building Package with Sequence File Configured to Overrides Module Settings Package Builder reports the error "Build Specification Cannot be Updated" if a LabVIEW step in a TestStand sequence is configured to override the VI call module settings using the Override Module Settings Window. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI Package Builder 19.6 Resolved Version: NI Package Builder 20.0 Added: Mar 31, 2020