The SystemLink Asset Module is a software add-on built for test and measurement demands. From a single dashboard, you can monitor and manage the full life cycle of your test assets in an automated fashion, minimizing the need for manual record keeping. Leveraging the SystemLink Server, the SystemLink Asset Module increases real time visibility for all your test assets — NI and non-NI hardware and software — within a centralized data repository.
The SystemLink Asset Module decreases administrative costs, optimizes asset life cycles and workflows, and gives your organization greater visibility into asset utilization and maintenance. Configuration tracking, calibration management, and utilization work in concert to unlock key organizational benefits like situational awareness and test program planning.
Gain situational awareness regarding how valuable test assets are used. Leverage ready-to-use utilization reports showing time spent on configuration, test, and debug as well as uptime history.
Reduce downtime and prevent expensive test re-runs due to uncalibrated assets. View calibration history and forecasting of equipment maintenance from a single dashboard, minimizing unplanned downtime and running tests on uncalibrated systems.
Understand the most used assets and reallocate resources appropriately to prioritize purchasing decisions. Track configurations as assets move from tester to tester in order to repurpose underutilized assets to maximize the return on your hardware investment.
The SystemLink Software Configuration Module helps test organizations achieve operational excellence with central administration of test and measurement systems.
The SystemLink Test Module helps manufacturers optimize their test processes to produce the highest quality products for the lowest possible cost of test.
The SystemLink TDM DataFinder Module helps test organizations and product validation teams efficiently manage, search, access, and analyze all measurement data.