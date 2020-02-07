Strategies for Digital Transformation Success in Aerospace and Defense
Many aerospace and defense (A&D) organizations are pursuing digital transformation initiatives. They're looking to leverage the latest computing, connectivity, and analytics capabilities to increase operational efficiency and improve mission readiness.
Infographic
Digital Transformation in Aerospace and Defense: Myth or Reality?
A&D companies are longtime innovators and technology leaders, so digital transformation should be easy, right? Wrong. Only 3 percent of these projects succeed. This infographic explains what’s really happening.