What Is the Difference between NI and Ettus Research USRP Devices?

NI and Ettus Research USRP SDRs have two main hardware differences: how the hardware is delivered and which Ettus hardware is included and marketed in the NI catalog.



1. Preassembled versus modular delivery

One of the main differences between NI and Ettus Research SDRs is how the hardware is delivered. NI USRP SDRs are sold preassembled inside an enclosure, whereas the Ettus Research USRP SDRs are sold modularly as kits with the RF daughterboard and motherboard sold separately. For example, the USRP-2945 from NI is the same hardware as an X310 motherboard plus a TwinRX daughterboard from Ettus Research. Refer to Table 2 to compare the equivalent USRP models from NI and Ettus Research:

NI Part Number Ettus Research Part Number n/a B200mini/B205mini USRP-2900 B200 USRP-2901 B210 USRP-2920 N210 + WBX USRP-2921 N210 + XCVR2450 USRP-2922 N210 + SBX USRP-2930 N210 + WBX + GPSDO USRP-2932 N210 + SBX + GPSDO n/a N310 n/a N320/N321 USRP-2974 USRP-2974 USRP-2940 X310 + WBX USRP-2942 X310 + SBX USRP-2943 X310 + CBX USRP-2944 X310 + UBX USRP-2945 X310 + TwinRx USRP-2950 X310 + WBX + GPSDO USRP-2952 X310 + SBX + GSPDO USRP-2953 X310 + CBX + GSPDO USRP-2954 X310 + UBX + GPSDO USRP-2955 X310 + TwinRx + GPSDO n/a E310 / E311 / E313 / E320



Table 2. NI versus Ettus Research SDR Model Numbers



One of the benefits of a preassembled USRP SDR is that, prior to shipping, the device undergoes production testing as an assembled unit; but, when it is sold as a kit, each component is tested individually. However, the benefit of purchasing the motherboard and daughterboard separately is that some combinations are not available as a single, preassembled device from NI.

2. Catalog

All NI USRP SDRs have a hardware equivalent in the Ettus Research catalog, but not all Ettus Research SDRs have a hardware equivalent in the NI catalog. For example, the networked N Series SDRs and the embedded E Series SDRs are not available under the NI brand.