Record Raw ADAS Sensor Data during Test Drives with Confidence

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) sensor test groups are required to record raw field sensor data during road testing to accurately identify and train the ADAS and autonomous vehicle ECU software. Vehicle, driver, and environment safety demand an increased number of high-bandwidth ADAS sensors or changes in the vehicle design that result in high volume of recorded data, even under extreme time-to-market pressure. NI's PXI-based ADAS datalogging solution can help because it:
CAN, LIN, FlexRay, and Automotive Ethernet vehicle bus support
<1 µs synchronization
Radar, lidar, and ultrasonic support through the vehicle bus
Modular, software-connected PXI platform future-proofs the system against changing requirements
Highly reliable PXI performance never misses data
