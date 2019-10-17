|Start
|End
|Event
|Location
|Badge Required
|Sunday, May 17
|8:00 a.m.
|5:00 p.m.
|Registration and Badge Pickup
|Atrium, 1st Floor
|N/A
|Monday, May 18
|7:00 a.m.
|6:00 p.m.
|Registration
|Atrium, 1st Floor
|N/A
|8:30 a.m.
|9:00 a.m.
|Breakfast
|4th Floor Foyer
|Full Conference/Monday Day Pass/Partner Day Only
|9:00 a.m.
|10:00 a.m.
|
Technical Sessions
(+ NI Partner Track*)
|4th Floor
|Full Conference/Monday Day Pass/Partner Day Only
|10:15 a.m.
|11:15 a.m.
|
Technical Sessions
(+ NI Partner Track*)
|4th Floor
|Full Conference/Monday Day Pass/Partner Day Only
|11:30 a.m.
|1:00 p.m.
|Lunch
|Exhibit Hall 5
|Full Conference/Monday Day Pass
|11:30 a.m.
|1:00 p.m.
|NI Partner Keynote and Lunch
|Exhibit Halls 2–3
|Full Conference + Partner Ribbon or Partner Day Only
|1:00 p.m.
|2:00 p.m.
|
Technical Sessions
(+ NI Partner Track*)
|4th Floor
|Full Conference/Monday Day Pass/Partner Day Only
|2:15 p.m.
|3:15 p.m.
|
Technical Sessions
(+ NI Partner Track*)
|4th Floor
|Full Conference/Monday Day Pass/Partner Day Only
|3:30 p.m.
|4:30 p.m.
|
Technical Sessions
(+ NI Partner Track*)
|4th Floor
|Full Conference/Monday Day Pass/Partner Day Only
|4:30 p.m.
|5:30 p.m.
|Kickoff Keynote
|Exhibit Halls 2–3
|Any NIWeek Badge
|5:30 p.m.
|7:00 p.m.
|Welcome Reception
|Exhibit Hall 4
|Any NIWeek Badge
|Tuesday, May 19
|7:00 a.m.
|6:00 p.m.
|Registration
|Atrium, 1st Floor
|N/A
|7:30 a.m.
|8:30 a.m.
|Breakfast
|Foyer Near Exhibit Halls 2–3
|Any NIWeek Badge
|8:30 a.m.
|10:00 a.m.
|Keynote
|Exhibit Halls 2–3
|Any NIWeek Badge
|10:00 a.m.
|5:00 p.m.
|Exhibit Hall Open
|Exhibit Hall 4
|Any NIWeek Badge
|10:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|Coffee Break with Exhibitors
|Exhibit Hall 4
|Any NIWeek Badge
|11:00 a.m.
|Noon
|Technical Sessions
|4th Floor
|Full Conference/Tuesday Day Pass
|Noon
|1:30 p.m.
|Lunch
|Exhibit Hall 5
|Full Conference/Tuesday Day Pass
|1:30 p.m.
|2:30 p.m.
|Keynote
|Exhibit Hall 2–3
|Any NIWeek Badge
|3:00 p.m.
|4:00 p.m.
|Technical Sessions
|4th Floor
|Full Conference/Tuesday Day Pass
|4:15 p.m.
|5:15 p.m.
|Technical Sessions
|4th Floor
|Full Conference/Tuesday Day Pass
|Wednesday, May 20
|7:00 a.m.
|6:00 p.m.
|Registration
|Atrium, 1st Floor
|N/A
|8:00 a.m.
|3:00 p.m.
|Exhibit Hall Open
|Exhibit Hall 4
|Any NIWeek Badge
|8:00 a.m.
|9:00 a.m.
|Breakfast with Exhibitors
|Exhibit Hall 4
|Any NIWeek Badge
|9:00 a.m.
|10:00 a.m.
|Technical Sessions
|4th Floor
|Full Conference/Wednesday Day Pass
|10:00 a.m.
|10:30 a.m.
|Coffee Break
|
4th Floor and
Exhibit Hall 4
|Any NIWeek Badge
|10:30 a.m.
|11:30 a.m.
|Technical Sessions
|4th Floor
|Full Conference/Wednesday Day Pass
|11:30 a.m.
|1:00 p.m.
|Lunch
|Exhibit Hall 5
|Full Conference/Wednesday Day Pass
|1:15 p.m.
|2:15 p.m.
|Technical Sessions
|4th Floor
|Full Conference/Wednesday Day Pass
|2:30 p.m.
|3:30 p.m.
|Technical Sessions
|4th Floor
|Full Conference/Wednesday Day Pass
|3:30 p.m.
|4:00 p.m.
|Afternoon Snack Break
|Foyer Near Exhibit Halls 2–3
|Any NIWeek Badge
|4:00 p.m.
|5:30 p.m.
|Closing Keynote and Guest Speaker
|Exhibit Halls 2–3
|Any NIWeek Badge
|8:00 p.m.
|Midnight
|Conference Party
|ACL Live @ The Moody Theater
|Full Conference/Wednesday Day Pass/Conference Party Wristband
|Thursday, May 21
|8:00 a.m.
|3:00 p.m.
|Registration
|Atrium, 1st Floor
|N/A
|8:00 a.m.
|3:00 p.m.
|Certification Exams
|Meeting Rooms 4 A/B/C, 3rd Floor
|Any NIWeek Badge—Pre-registration required
*The NI partner ribbon is required for entry to NI partner track sessions. All NI partners with NIWeek Full Conference or Partner Day Only passes automatically receive entry to NI Partner Day activities.
All events are at the Austin Convention Center unless otherwise noted. Schedule is subject to change.
Let's get to know each other!
Monday, May 18
Exhibit Halls 4–5
5:30–7:00 p.m.
Welcome to Austin, Texas, the BBQ Capital of the World! We’re glad you’re here, and we invite you to join us in the Exhibit Hall for the official kickoff of NIWeek 2020. Come on in, grab some Texas BBQ and an ice-cold beverage, network with engineers, explore the NI pavilions, and visit our exhibitors. This reception is open to anyone with an NIWeek badge.
Wednesday, May 20
ACL Live @ The Moody Theater
8:00 p.m.–Midnight
NI invites you to a night on the town at the world-famous Austin City Limits Live @ The Moody Theater. You’ll experience why Austin truly is the Live Music Capital of the World. This event includes live music, drinks, and appetizers, and it’s open to all NIWeek Full Conference attendees. Don’t have a Full Conference badge but want to join the fun? Purchase your party ticket by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday at registration for $50.