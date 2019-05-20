Home 產品選購 資料擷取與控制 What Is the Wireless Vibration Sensor?

What Is the Wireless Vibration Sensor?

Contains an integrated triaxial accelerometer and temperature sensor and wirelessly transmits asset health data to InsightCM™ software.

Use Integrated Sensors

Use wireless communication to send diagnostic-quality waveform data at up to 2 kHz Fmax to the InsightCM™ server. Wireless Vibration Sensors include an integrated triaxial accelerometer and an integrated temperature sensor that can trend temperature data.

Transmit Waveforms Wirelessly

Transmit data back to the InsightCM server via the wireless gateway. Battery options and wireless communication reduce cabling and installation costs so you can effectively connect more of your important assets to your enterprise network.

Mount on Hard-to-Reach Assets

Take advantage of these small, battery powered sensors designed for direct mount on the monitored asset with the built-in 1/4-28 stud mount.

Save Battery Life With Gating

Check whether the asset is on before acquiring and sending asset health data and prolong your battery life with the gating feature. You can base gating on acquired sensor values or external systems via Modbus or OPC UA.

Install Indoors or Outdoors

Mount the sensors directly outside in any climate without the need for an additional industrial enclosure. Wireless Vibration Sensors are designed to the IP66/IP67 specification for protection from liquid, dust, and particulates.

Featured Content

InsightCM helps condition monitoring professionals get ahead of unplanned downtime with five key features for remote diagnostics.

IHS Markit Technology documents Duke Energy's quest to replace 60,000 monthly data collections with remote data collection and monitoring.

NI monitoring devices range from intelligent systems that screen critical assets 24x7 to wireless vibration sensors that sample periodically.

ONLINE SOFTWARE DEMO

NI InsightCM Online Demo

View the cloud installation of a condition monitoring system for remote diagnostics. See live asset health data from four chilled water pumps that are part of the HVAC system at NI headquarters in Austin, Texas.

Hardware Services

Service Program Options

Every Wireless Vibration Sensor purchase includes the following services:

  • One-year warranty for basic repair coverage
  • 30-day technical support trial*

 

NI offers additional hardware services as part of expanded service programs that can improve uptime and lower maintenance costs.

*您可以購買軟體標準服務計畫，延長獲得技術支援的時間。

