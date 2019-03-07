This tutorial shows you how to use the NI circuits teaching solution, which features NI Multisim and NI ELVIS to teach students about active analog filters. It focuses on an active RC highpass filter. With these instructions, students should be able to compare the results of a simulated and prototyped active RC filter in the same environment, Multisim.
RLC Circuit Design
Traditionally, circuit theory is taught using three different tools: textbooks and lecture, software simulation, and breadboarding and testing in the laboratory. With no correlation between the tools, students often struggle to transition from the classroom to the lab, and from theory to implementation. This 'siloing' or 'isolating' of each phase in the learning process today inhibits students from gaining the experience they needs to be successful engineers and scientists of tomorrow.
The NI circuits teaching solution is the complete platform of software, hardware, and courseware for educators to build student expertise through practical hands-on experimentation with electrical circuits. The solution connects theory directly to real components in simulation and integrates physical analysis immediately in experimentation. The NI circuits teaching solution includes the NI Multisim circuit teaching software which enables learning through an intuitive, pedagogical user environment to define circuit diagrams wich simulation powered by industry-standard SPICE technology. The other component of the solution is the NI ELVIS modular engineering education laboratory platform which combines a rugged, laboratory optimized form factor with 12 measurements instruments powered by industry-standard LabVIEW technology. Students are able to gain a strong circuit theory foundation using pedagogical tools developed for academia, but based on the same technology they will use in their engineering careers.
NI Educational Laboratory Virtual Instrumentation Suite II (NI ELVIS II) and prototyping board (for student use in laboratory)
NI Multisim Educational Edition [Click Here to Download 30 Day Evaluation]
NI ELVISmx Device Driver [Click Here to Download Driver Software]
Circuit components (see Bill of Materials in Step 3)
下圖為使用 Multisim 設計出來的電路：
注意： 如果想要先建置電路，請直接執行步驟 3。 此外，如果想要比較相同設定的模擬資料與實際資料，請在啟動 Multisim 之前確保 NI ELVIS II 裝置已連接至電腦並檢查設定。 Multisim 啟動時會自動檢查所有已連接的 NI 裝置。 所以必須關閉 Multisim 然後重新開啟，才能偵測新增裝置。
1. 點選開始»所有程式»National Instruments»Circuit Design Suite»Multisim 即可啟動 Multisim。
2. 點選 File»New»NI ELVIS II Design 即可建立新的 NI ELVIS II 或 NI myDAQ 設計 (這裡以 NI ELVIS II 做示範)。
3. 觀察電路圖。NI ELVIS II 裝置具有所有端點的接頭，因此使用者可以在虛擬環境中充分模擬硬體儀器。
4. 以右鍵點選 Place component，置入濾波器所需的運算放大器 (Op-amp)。
在 Select a Component 對話方塊中選取下列參數：
Database: Master Database
Group: Analog
Family: OPAMP
Component: LM324N
點選 OK 以完成元件選取，返回電路圖並置入元件。
5. 以左鍵將 LM324 運算放大器置入電路圖。 在彈出式視窗點選 A 以選取 Type A 放大器。
6. 當 Select a Component 對話方塊重新出現時，即可置入下一個元件。 接著請置入 220 nF 電容器。
在 Select a Component 對話方塊中選取下列參數：
Database: Master Database
Group: Basic
Family: CAPACITOR
Component: 220n
7. 點選 OK 返回電路圖，並以左鍵將電容器置入電路圖。 針對第二個電容器重複執行相同步驟。
8. 接著置入 10 kΩ 與 2 kΩ 電阻器。
在 Select a Component 對話方塊中選取下列參數：
Database: Master Database
Group: Basic
Family: RESISTOR
Component: 10k, 2k
9. 點選 OK 以返回電路圖，並以左鍵將電阻器置入電路圖。
10. 現在電阻器為水平置入，請改成垂直位置。 選取電阻器並按下 Ctrl-R 即可將電阻器轉動 90 度。
11. 使用 On-page connectors 供電給運算放大器，電路圖就會變得更簡潔，不需要直接從虛擬 NI ELVIS II 的 +15 V 與 -15 V 軌道進行接線。點選 Place»Connectors»On-page connector。
12. 以左鍵將接頭放在 NI ELVIS II 的 DC 電源虛擬端點附近。 以下對話方塊會隨之出現。 第一個接頭請選取 +15，第二個則是 -15。
13. 把 On-board connectors 連接至 DC 電源軌道。
14. 置入並連接 On-board connectors，以便分別供電給針腳 4 上方與針腳 11 下方的運算放大器。
15. 將所有元件連接在一起，即可完成電路圖。 NI ELVIS II Function Generator 是濾波器的輸入訊號，使用者可針對接地輸出提供 2 kΩ 負載。 將 NI ELVIS II Bode Analyzer 連接至電路圖，觀察濾波後的來源電壓與輸出電壓。
電路圖現已完成。 接下來的段落會說明如何模擬 NI ELVIS II 並觀察其行為，進而透過 Multisim 執行 Bode 分析。
注意：電路圖已連接至 Scope 0 與 Scope 1，以及 Analog Input 0 與 Analog Input 1，因為所模擬的 NI ELVIS II 裝置採用示波器，而且實體電路圖已連接至類比輸入通道。 示波器通道可用於實際測試，但必須把 1 條 BNC 接線分為 Ground 與 Signal 組合。
1. To perform a sine wave frequency sweep of the filter, you first need to enable the function generator. Double-click the NI ELVIS II Function Generator to enable the virtual instrument and launch the Soft Front Panel.
2. The NI ELVIS II Function Generator is now enabled, and you may close the Soft Front Panel window. The function generator remains enabled.
3. Next, you must enable the NI ELVIS II Bode Analyzer. In the same fashion, locate and double-click the Bode Analyzer to enable the instrument.
4. The NI ELVIS II Bode Analyzer is now enabled.
Before simulating, you need to verify that all of the settings are correct. Modify the Start Frequency, Stop Frequency, and Steps (per decade) if necessary. Leave the Device as Simulate NI ELVIS II for now because you first want to simulate the device.
5. Select the Simulate button in the Multisim toolbar to simulate the frequency sweep and observe the resulting voltage, which is a Bode analysis.
6. The following image shows the resulting simulated data from the Bode analysis of an active highpass RC filter.
You are now ready to build the active RC highpass filter circuit on the NI ELVIS II prototyping board to compare the circuit to simulated data.
1. The Multisim design generates the following Bill of Materials. You can find this in Multisim by navigating to Tools»Bill of Materials.
|Quantity
|Description
|2
|Capacitor, 220 nF
|2
|Resistor, 10 kΩ
|1
|Resistor, 2 kΩ
|1
|Operational Amplifier, LM324A or similar
2. The next step is to properly place the components on the NI ELVIS II prototyping board. If you are new to connecting components and wires to a breadboard, use the 3D breadboard tool in Multisim by navigating to Tools»View Breadboard.
This is the 3D view of the NI ELVIS II prototyping board in Multisim. With it, you can virtually lay out the circuit properly on a breadboard. This functionality is further explained in the Related Links section document NI Multisim 3D Environment.
3. After physically building the circuit, you need to ensure that your NI ELVIS II device is connected to your computer via USB and is detected by your computer. In addition, the main power and the prototyping board power should be turned on. If you experience any trouble with this, refer to the Related Links document Where to Start With NI ELVIS II Series.
4. In the Multisim environment, you can now choose to acquire data from your NI ELVIS II device. Open the NI ELVIS II Bode Analyzer in Multisim. You should still see the simulated data on the Bode analyzer. If you do not, resimulate the Bode analysis as shown in Step 2.
5. Select Dev# (NI ELVIS II) or Dev# (NI ELVIS II+), depending on which device you have connected. This is your physical device. Next, Multisim uses the physical instrumentation form of your NI ELVIS II device to generate and acquire data from the active RC highpass filter that is constructed on the prototyping board.
Note: If your NI ELVIS II device does not appear in this list, save your Multisim file and then close and reopen the program. This repopulates the list of active NI devices on your system.
6. Before running the program, ensure that you select the proper Stimulus and Response channels for the Bode analysis. To begin the analysis, click the green Run button on the NI ELVISmx Bode Analyzer window.
7. You can now see the actual circuits response in comparison to the simulated response, on the same graph, and without ever having to leave the Multisim environment.
The NI circuits teaching solution is an end-to-end toolchain designed to meet the needs of students and educators. It is an ideal mix of integrated hardware and software that guides students through the engineering and design process from understanding circuit theory to developing and simulating designs to prototyping and validation.
The platform includes Multisim, NI ELVIS II, NI myDAQ, LabVIEW, and LabVIEW SignalExpress. Multisim provides intuitive circuit design and SPICE simulation to help students explore circuit theory and investigate behavior. It features a 3D prototyping environment that can help students move from a software environment to a lab environment. With the NI ELVIS II and NI myDAQ prototyping platforms, students can quickly and easily develop their circuits and take measurements interactively at home or in the lab using built-in virtual instruments such as an oscilloscope, a multimeter, a variable power supply, and a function generator. The LabVIEW and LabVIEW SignalExpress environments offer intuitive interfaces to measurements and help students compare their measurements and simulations on the same display.