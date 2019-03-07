Home 創新 white-​papers

透過 NI Multisim、​NI ELVIS、​NI myDAQ 輔助​類比​電路​教學

綜覽

This tutorial shows you how to use the NI circuits teaching solution, which features NI Multisim and NI ELVIS to teach students about active analog filters. It focuses on an active RC highpass filter. With these instructions, students should be able to compare the results of a simulated and prototyped active RC filter in the same environment, Multisim.

RLC Circuit Design

Benefit of Using NI Circuits Teaching Solution

Traditionally, circuit theory is taught using three different tools: textbooks and lecture, software simulation, and breadboarding and testing in the laboratory.  With no correlation between the tools, students often struggle to transition from the classroom to the lab, and from theory to implementation.  This 'siloing' or 'isolating' of each phase in the learning process today inhibits students from gaining the experience they needs to be successful engineers and scientists of tomorrow.

 

 

The NI circuits teaching solution is the complete platform of software, hardware, and courseware for educators to build student expertise through practical hands-​on experimentation with electrical circuits. The solution connects theory directly to real components in simulation and integrates physical analysis immediately in experimentation. The NI circuits teaching solution includes the NI Multisim circuit teaching software which enables learning through an intuitive, pedagogical user environment to define circuit diagrams wich simulation powered by industry-​standard SPICE technology. The other component of the solution is the NI ELVIS modular engineering education laboratory platform which combines a rugged, laboratory optimized form factor with 12 measurements instruments powered by industry-​standard LabVIEW technology. Students are able to gain a strong circuit theory foundation using pedagogical tools developed for academia, but based on the same technology they will use in their engineering careers.

 

Recommended Software and Hardware

NI Educational Laboratory Virtual Instrumentation Suite II (NI ELVIS II) and prototyping board (for student use in laboratory)

NI Multisim Educational Edition [Click Here to Download 30 Day Evaluation]

NI ELVISmx Device Driver [Click Here to Download Driver Software]

Circuit components (see Bill of Materials in Step 3)

Step 1. Create a Circuit in NI Multisim

下​圖為​使用 Multisim 設計​出來​的​電路：

 

 

注意： 如果​想要​先​建​置​電路，​請​直接​執行​步驟 3。 此外，​如果​想要​比較​相同​設定​的​模擬​資料​與​實際​資料，​請在​啟動 Multisim 之前​確保 NI ELVIS II 裝置​已​連接​至​電腦​並​檢查​設定。 Multisim 啟動​時會​自動​檢查​所有​已​連接​的 NI 裝置。 所以​必須​關閉 Multisim 然後​重新​開啟，​才能​偵測​新增​裝置。

 

1. 點​選​開始»所有​程式»National Instruments»Circuit Design Suite»Multisim 即可​啟動 Multisim。

 

 

2. 點​選 File»New»NI ELVIS II Design 即可​建立​新的 NI ELVIS II 或 NI myDAQ 設計 (這裡​以 NI ELVIS II 做​示範)。

 

 

 

3. 觀察​電路圖。​NI ELVIS II 裝置​具有​所有​端點​的​接頭，​因此​使用者​可以​在​虛擬​環境​中​充分​模擬​硬體​儀器。

 

 

4. 以​右鍵​點​選 Place component，​置​入​濾波器​所需​的​運算​放大器 (Op-​amp)。

 

 

在 Select a Component 對話​方塊​中​選取​下列​參數：
​Database: Master Database
​Group: Analog
​Family: OPAMP
​Component: LM324N

 

點​選 OK 以​完成​元件​選取，​返回​電路圖​並置​入​元件。

5. 以​左鍵​將 LM324 運算​放大器​置​入​電路圖。 在​彈出​式​視窗​點​選 A 以​選取 Type A 放大器。

 

 

6. 當 Select a Component 對話​方塊​重新​出現​時，​即可​置​入​下​一個​元件。 接著​請​置​入 220 nF 電​容器。

​在 Select a Component 對話​方塊​中​選取​下列​參數：
​Database: Master Database
​Group: Basic
​Family: CAPACITOR
​Component: 220n

 

 

7. 點​選 OK 返回​電路圖，​並​以​左鍵​將​電​容器​置​入​電路圖。 針對​第二​個​電​容器​重複​執行​相同​步驟。

 

 

8. 接著​置​入 10 kΩ 與 2 kΩ 電阻器。

​在 Select a Component 對話​方塊​中​選取​下列​參數：
​Database: Master Database
​Group: Basic
​Family: RESISTOR
​Component: 10k, 2k

 



9. 點​選 OK 以​返回​電路圖，​並​以​左鍵​將​電阻器​置​入​電路圖。



 

10. 現在​電阻器​為​水平​置​入，​請​改成​垂直​位置。 選取​電阻器​並​按下 Ctrl-​R 即可​將​電阻器​轉動 90 度。



 

11. 使用 On-​page connectors 供電​給​運算​放大器，​電路圖​就會​變得​更​簡潔，​不需要​直接​從​虛擬 NI ELVIS II 的 +15 V 與 -15 V 軌道​進行​接線。​點​選 Place»Connectors»On-​page connector。



 

12. 以​左鍵​將​接頭​放在 NI ELVIS II 的 DC 電源​虛擬​端點​附近。 以下​對話​方塊​會​隨​之​出現。 第​一個​接頭​請​選取 +15，​第二​個​則是 -15。



 


​13. 把 On-​board connectors 連接​至 DC 電源​軌道。


 

14. 置​入​並​連接 On-​board connectors，​以便​分別​供電​給​針腳 4 上方​與​針腳 11 下方​的​運算​放大器。

 


 

15. 將​所有​元件​連接​在一起，​即可​完成​電路圖。 NI ELVIS II Function Generator 是​濾波器​的​輸入​訊號，​使用者​可​針對​接地​輸出​提供 2 kΩ 負載。 將 NI ELVIS II Bode Analyzer 連接​至​電路圖，​觀察​濾波​後​的​來源​電壓​與​輸出​電壓。





​電路圖​現已​完成。 接下來​的​段落​會​說明​如何​模擬 NI ELVIS II 並​觀察​其​行為，​進而​透過 Multisim 執行 Bode 分析。

注意：​電路圖​已​連接​至 Scope 0 與 Scope 1，​以及 Analog Input 0 與 Analog Input 1，​因為​所​模擬​的 NI ELVIS II 裝置​採用​示波器，​而且​實體​電路圖​已​連接​至​類比​輸入​通道。 示波器​通道​可用​於​實際​測試，​但​必須​把 1 條 BNC 接線​分為 Ground 與 Signal 組合。

Step 2. Simulate NI ELVIS II Instrumentation for Bode Analysis

1. To perform a sine wave frequency sweep of the filter, you first need to enable the function generator. Double-​click the NI ELVIS II Function Generator to enable the virtual instrument and launch the Soft Front Panel. 



 

2. The NI ELVIS II Function Generator is now enabled, and you may close the Soft Front Panel window. The function generator remains enabled.



 

3. Next, you must enable the NI ELVIS II Bode Analyzer. In the same fashion, locate and double-​click the Bode Analyzer to enable the instrument.




 

4. The NI ELVIS II Bode Analyzer is now enabled. 



 

Before simulating, you need to verify that all of the settings are correct. Modify the Start Frequency, Stop Frequency, and Steps (per decade) if necessary. Leave the Device as Simulate NI ELVIS II for now because you first want to simulate the device.

 

5. Select the Simulate button in the Multisim toolbar to simulate the frequency sweep and observe the resulting voltage, which is a Bode analysis. 



 

6. The following image shows the resulting simulated data from the Bode analysis of an active highpass RC filter.




​You are now ready to build the active RC highpass filter circuit on the NI ELVIS II prototyping board to compare the circuit to simulated data.

Step 3. Build a Circuit on the NI ELVIS II Prototyping Board and Acquire Real Data

1. The Multisim design generates the following Bill of Materials. You can find this in Multisim by navigating to Tools»Bill of Materials.

 

Quantity Description
2 Capacitor, 220 nF
2 Resistor, 10 kΩ
1 Resistor, 2 kΩ
1 Operational Amplifier, LM324A or similar

 

2. The next step is to properly place the components on the NI ELVIS II prototyping board. If you are new to connecting components and wires to a breadboard, use the 3D breadboard tool in Multisim by navigating to Tools»View Breadboard.

 

 

This is the 3D view of the NI ELVIS II prototyping board in Multisim. With it, you can virtually lay out the circuit properly on a breadboard. This functionality is further explained in the Related Links section document NI Multisim 3D Environment.

 

 

3. After physically building the circuit, you need to ensure that your NI ELVIS II device is connected to your computer via USB and is detected by your computer. In addition, the main power and the prototyping board power should be turned on. If you experience any trouble with this, refer to the Related Links document Where to Start With NI ELVIS II Series.

 

4. In the Multisim environment, you can now choose to acquire data from your NI ELVIS II device. Open the NI ELVIS II Bode Analyzer in Multisim. You should still see the simulated data on the Bode analyzer. If you do not, resimulate the Bode analysis as shown in Step 2.

 

5. Select Dev# (NI ELVIS II) or Dev# (NI ELVIS II​+), depending on which device you have connected. This is your physical device. Next, Multisim uses the physical instrumentation form of your NI ELVIS II device to generate and acquire data from the active RC highpass filter that is constructed on the prototyping board.

Note: If your NI ELVIS II device does not appear in this list, save your Multisim file and then close and reopen the program. This repopulates the list of active NI devices on your system.

 

 

6. Before running the program, ensure that you select the proper Stimulus and Response channels for the Bode analysis. To begin the analysis, click the green Run button on the NI ELVISmx Bode Analyzer window.

 

 

7. You can now see the actual circuits response in comparison to the simulated response, on the same graph, and without ever having to leave the Multisim environment.

 

 

Conclusion

The NI circuits teaching solution is an end-​to-​end toolchain designed to meet the needs of students and educators. It is an ideal mix of integrated hardware and software that guides students through the engineering and design process from understanding circuit theory to developing and simulating designs to prototyping and validation.


​The platform includes Multisim, NI ELVIS II, NI myDAQ, LabVIEW, and LabVIEW SignalExpress. Multisim provides intuitive circuit design and SPICE simulation to help students explore circuit theory and investigate behavior. It features a 3D prototyping environment that can help students move from a software environment to a lab environment. With the NI ELVIS II and NI myDAQ prototyping platforms, students can quickly and easily develop their circuits and take measurements interactively at home or in the lab using built-​in virtual instruments such as an oscilloscope, a multimeter, a variable power supply, and a function generator. The LabVIEW and LabVIEW SignalExpress environments offer intuitive interfaces to measurements and help students compare their measurements and simulations on the same display.

 