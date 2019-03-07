1. To perform a sine wave frequency sweep of the filter, you first need to enable the function generator. Double-​click the NI ELVIS II Function Generator to enable the virtual instrument and launch the Soft Front Panel.







2. The NI ELVIS II Function Generator is now enabled, and you may close the Soft Front Panel window. The function generator remains enabled.







3. Next, you must enable the NI ELVIS II Bode Analyzer. In the same fashion, locate and double-​click the Bode Analyzer to enable the instrument.









4. The NI ELVIS II Bode Analyzer is now enabled.







Before simulating, you need to verify that all of the settings are correct. Modify the Start Frequency, Stop Frequency, and Steps (per decade) if necessary. Leave the Device as Simulate NI ELVIS II for now because you first want to simulate the device.

5. Select the Simulate button in the Multisim toolbar to simulate the frequency sweep and observe the resulting voltage, which is a Bode analysis.







6. The following image shows the resulting simulated data from the Bode analysis of an active highpass RC filter.









​You are now ready to build the active RC highpass filter circuit on the NI ELVIS II prototyping board to compare the circuit to simulated data.