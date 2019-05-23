As vice president of strategic accounts, Tom Vonderach leads engagements with NI’s strategic customers to ensure high levels of customer satisfaction and partnership growth. A strong collaborator, Vonderach drives alignment with global internal cross-functional groups to meet business goals and customer objectives. His team enhances corporate strategy by providing insight into market trends, key customer requirements, differentiated offerings, and other elements that inform the corporate planning process.

Vonderach joined NI in 2016 to formalize the company’s strategic account program and help lead efforts to transform the customer engagement process. Prior to joining NI, Vonderach held positions with Maxim Integrated and LSI Logic. He offers decades of experience in custom, standard, and application-specific products and is passionate about employee engagement as well as helping members of his team identify career development and advancement opportunities.

Vonderach holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and economics from Saint Mary’s College of California.