What is STS Software Bundle?

1. Introduction

The STS Software Bundle provides all the software tools and hardware drivers you need to efficiently develop and deploy test programs, interactively debug, and maintain and calibrate the NI Semiconductor Test System (STS). NI will release new bundles regularly to incorporate new functionality and hardware drivers.





Figure 1: NI STS Software Bundle Components

2. Interactive Measurements and Debugging

The STS Software Bundle includes tools for interactive measurements and debugging which you can use during test program development, for debugging the device under test (DUT) or when debugging a production line to optimize manufacturing yield.

Using InstrumentStudio™ software, you can work with multiple instrumentation resources in the same view and immediately see how changes affect your DUT. Save project-level configurations to revisit measurements or share with colleagues, export the data you see as a picture or data file for documentation, and export the configuration settings to reuse them in your automated test program.

Figure 2: InstrumentStudio for Interaction With Mixed-Signal Instrumentation

Use the NI-RFmx Soft Front Panel (SFP) to view results from multiple RF instrumentation resources in your system as you bring up your DUT. Open multiple personalities in different tabs and debug Spectral Analysis (SpecAn) measurements such as ACP, OBW, Spectrum, CHIP and more, or your LTE/LTE-A measurements which may include ModAcc, PVT, ACP,SEM , etc.

Figure 2: NI-RFmx Soft Front Panel Configured With LTE/LTE-A

With the Digital Pattern Editor, you can develop, edit, and import configuration settings such as pin and channel maps, digital specifications, timing, levels, and pattern files written in standard ASCII format. View Shmoo plots of multiple sites or debug using the history RAM overlay. Use the digital scope to display a progressively updated 2D plot of the actual analog levels of the digital waveform and view the pattern, time set, and levels as an aid in your debugging efforts.

Figure 4: Digital Pattern Editor With Shmoo, Digital Scope, and Specifications View

3. Test Program Creation

The STS Software Bundle includes TestStand test management software which simplifies development and execution of test steps. It works with both LabVIEW and C#, which makes it ideal for code reuse. TestStand integrates with InstrumentStudio and the Digital Pattern Editor and with monitor mode, you can monitor and debug while the test program is running. The TestStand Semiconductor Module provides an optimized layout for semiconductor test engineers. It also adds features such as pin and channel map abstraction, STDF data reporting, multisite abstraction, example operator interface, and handler/prober integration.

Figure 5: The TestStand Semiconductor Module With Optimized Layout for Semiconductor Test Sequence Development

4. Test Code Development and Optimization

You can use the TestStand Semiconductor Module to execute code written in LabVIEW and C#. Reuse code that has already been written in these languages or use the drag-and-drop step templates provided to get started with specific DC or RF measurements such as continuity test, burst digital pattern, or generate/measure LTE signal.

The STS Software Bundle includes functionality and tools to reduce test time and increase parallel test efficiency (PTE). You can view step time analysis, filter your data by site or batch, for example, and compare results after modifying the test program. The built-in Execution Profiler provides performance statistics and immediate visualization of current executions, threads, and resources. In addition, installed with the STS Software Bundle is the unified STS help which provides a searchable environment to make it faster to find information on the core components of the STS Software Bundle.

Figure 6: Analysis Results Used to Increase PTE

5. Deployment Functionality

The STS Software Bundle includes an example of a customizable operator interface that shows the yield for all test sites, the cycle time, and the units tested per hour. In addition, it provides a summary based on the test program the tester is running. It enables lot and execution configuration settings and offers access to lot statistics for completed tests. The interface removes test program development functionality from the operator and is shipped with source code in LabVIEW and C# which can be used as a starting point to customize operator interfaces. There is support for both static and dynamic code analysis and part averaging tools (PAT) based on predefined rules that can identify invalid pin settings or incorrect tool settings.

Figure 7: A Shipping Example of a Fully Customizable Operator Interface

6. Maintenance

With the maintenance software included in the STS Software Bundle, you can perform maintenance actions such as calibration, checkups, and diagnostics. It provides a complete view of your STS that you can use to see overall system details, read the load board IDPROM, examine a direct representation of the top of your tester and interact with the spring pin blocks, and explore a visual representation of the instruments in your system and interact directly with each of them.

Figure 8: Views of the Maintenance Software Included With the STS Software Bundle

7. Managing STS Software Bundle Versions With the STS Version Selector

With the STS Software Bundle, you can build your own specific software bundle that includes any custom or third-party software tools. Furthermore, with a custom bundle, you can bring up testers faster while ensuring that all the right tools are deployed on your tester.

The STS Version Selector simplifies the management of STS Software Bundle versions making it easier to bring up a tester to any given state. With the STS Software Bundles you can make sure the test is executed using the same underlying software it was developed on. This eliminates the need for requalifying and streamlining future deployments of replicate testers.

Figure 9: The STS Version Selector Simplifies Switching between STS Software Bundle Versions

Overall, the STS Version Selector simplifies the deployment of software tools on your test systems and allows for customization to reduce the time you spend on setup between testing different components. In addition, it ensures a consistent software stack between development and deployment.