Training Course Details: Test Program Development with STS

1. Course Overview
The Test Program Development with STS course delivers hands-on training for setting up and using an STS system to communicate with a device under test. The course will follow the typical semiconductor test workflow and milestones, which includes tight interaction with corresponding hardware. After completing this course, a test engineer will be able to use STS tester resources interactively to create, modify, execute, and debug test programs with pre-existing code modules to collect test data and test time reports.
|Duration
|
|Audience
|
|Prerequisites
|
|NI Products Used During the Course
|
After attending this course, you will be able to:
- Setup and configure an STS to test a mixed-signal semiconductor device
- Use STS tester resources to interactively create, modify, execute, and debug a test program using pre-written code modules
- Successfully communicate with a device under test (DUT)
- Understand test program architecture, modify it and configure the execution flow
- Use Create STS Project Tool to create an automated sequence
- Modify and run a test program and gather the data
- Comfortably navigate the Operator Interface
- Debug devices, signals and test sequences with debug panels
- Collect test data and generate test reports
- Benchmark test time
2. Course Outline
|Lesson
|Overview
|Topics
|System Overview
|This lesson introduces the NI Semiconductor Test System (STS).
|
|Exploring NI STS Instrumentation
|This lesson introduces the STS instrumentation and resources, their specifications, functionalities and purposes.
|
|Create STS Project
|This lesson explains how to use the Create STS Project Tool.
|
|Mapping STS Hardware to DUT Pins
|This lesson teaches how to create and modify a pin map.
|
|Exploring the Digital Pattern Instrument
|This lesson teaches how to perform DUT control and digital tests using the Digital Pattern Editor.
|
|Validating DUT Behavior
|This lesson teaches how to bring-up the device, interactively control tester resources, and implement simple tests.
|
|Creating and Bursting Digital Patterns
|This lesson illustrates how to create, load, and burst basic digital patterns.
|
|Exploring the STS Software Development Environment
|This lesson teaches how to add steps to the test sequence or call a pre-written code modules.
|
|Configuring Test Program and Steps
|This lesson explains test step templates and how to modify test limits, configure binning, execute test program, and report the results.
|
|Debugging
|This lesson teaches how to debug devices, signals, and the test sequence.
|
|Using the STS Operator Interface
|This lesson teaches how to run a test program in the operator interface (OI) and acquire socket time.
|
Suggest Next Courses:
- Test Code Module Development with STS
- RF Device Test with STS