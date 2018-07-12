Training Course Details: Test Program Development with STS

1. Course Overview

The Test Program Development with STS course delivers hands-on training for setting up and using an STS system to communicate with a device under test. The course will follow the typical semiconductor test workflow and milestones, which includes tight interaction with corresponding hardware. After completing this course, a test engineer will be able to use STS tester resources interactively to create, modify, execute, and debug test programs with pre-existing code modules to collect test data and test time reports.



Duration Instructor-led Classroom: Three (3) Days Audience Semiconductor test engineers using or evaluating the NI Semiconductor Test System (STS) to perform semiconductor production test or high-volume automated device validation. Prerequisites General knowledge of semiconductor test strategies and methods

General computer proficiency

Basic test engineering knowledge NI Products Used During the Course NI STS Software Bundle (2018)

NI Semiconductor Test System (STS) T1

After attending this course, you will be able to:

Setup and configure an STS to test a mixed-signal semiconductor device

Use STS tester resources to interactively create, modify, execute, and debug a test program using pre-written code modules

Successfully communicate with a device under test (DUT)

Understand test program architecture, modify it and configure the execution flow

Use Create STS Project Tool to create an automated sequence

Modify and run a test program and gather the data

Comfortably navigate the Operator Interface

Debug devices, signals and test sequences with debug panels

Collect test data and generate test reports

Benchmark test time

2. Course Outline

Lesson Overview Topics System Overview This lesson introduces the NI Semiconductor Test System (STS). Introduction

System Overview

Safety Requirements and Specifications Exploring NI STS Instrumentation This lesson introduces the STS instrumentation and resources, their specifications, functionalities and purposes. Recognizing Tester Instrumentation and Resources

Exploring System Specifications

Identifying STS Instrumentation

Calibration in STS Create STS Project This lesson explains how to use the Create STS Project Tool. What is the Create STS Project Tool?

Exploring Created Files Mapping STS Hardware to DUT Pins This lesson teaches how to create and modify a pin map. What is a Pin Map?

Reviewing Tester Configuration and Load Board Schematics

Mapping Measurement Requirements

Modifying the Pin Map Exploring the Digital Pattern Instrument This lesson teaches how to perform DUT control and digital tests using the Digital Pattern Editor. Exploring the Architecture and Features of Digital Pattern Instrument

Using the Digital Pattern Editor Validating DUT Behavior This lesson teaches how to bring-up the device, interactively control tester resources, and implement simple tests. Using Device Interface Board to Interface with the DUT

Checking Continuity and Measuring Leakage Current

DUT Bring-Up Creating and Bursting Digital Patterns This lesson illustrates how to create, load, and burst basic digital patterns. Learning Vector - Based Patterns

Creating Basic Digital Patterns to Communicate with the DUT

Converting Digital Patterns Exploring the STS Software Development Environment This lesson teaches how to add steps to the test sequence or call a pre-written code modules. Exploring the Test Sequence File

Adding Steps to a Test Sequence

Creating Test Steps

Configuring Step Settings

Configuration Based Templates vs. Custom Code Modules

Controlling TestStand Execution Configuring Test Program and Steps This lesson explains test step templates and how to modify test limits, configure binning, execute test program, and report the results. Using Step Templates

Setting Test Limits

Creating Test Configurations

Binning

Executing a Test Program in the Test Development Environment

Understanding Test Results and Reporting Debugging This lesson teaches how to debug devices, signals, and the test sequence. Test Program Debugging

Debugging Scenarios

Benchmarking Test Time

Using the InstrumentStudio for Debugging

Using the Digital Pattern Editor for Debugging Using the STS Operator Interface This lesson teaches how to run a test program in the operator interface (OI) and acquire socket time. Exploring the OI Features

Configure Stations and Lot Settings from the OI

Running a Test Sequence from the OI

OI Indicators, Fields and Functions

Viewing Test Results and Reports

