Automatically Analyze and Generate Reports on Measurement Data with the Analysis Server

Analysis Server allows you and your team to automate data analysis and report generation on a server. By reusing DIAdem and Python scripts created by team domain experts, interactively setting up logic and triggering options to decide when analysis scripts run, and using multiple options for server configuration, Analysis Server can help your team make data-driven decisions with confidence. This whitepaper discusses Analysis Server, a component of the SystemLink product family.

1. Upload DIAdem and Python Scripts to the Analysis Server

Create measurement data analysis and report generation scripts in DIAdem or Python to automate data post-processing tasks. Once these scripts are created upload them to the Analysis Server using the web-based Server Manager. Analysis Server Base Edition supports DIAdem scripts only while Analysis Server Advanced Edition supports both DIAdem and Python scripts.

Figure 1: Upload DIAdem or Python Scripts to Analysis Server using the Server Manager.

2. Choose What Data Files and When Analysis Tasks are Triggered

There are several options when choosing when an Analysis Script is triggered in the Analysis Server.



Configure Logic for Intelligent Analysis



The first step is to configure the logic the Analysis Server will use to decide which script is run on which files it detects. This logic uses the search technology of the DataFinder Server to detect when new files arrive or if files are edited and then can search for files based on metadata located at the file, group, or channel level. Analysis Server will only run the selected scripts when data files meet the search criteria. Each Analysis Script defines which queries are run to enable Script A to run only on files detected from Tester A and Script B to run only on files detected from Tester B for example.

Figure 2: Configuring the query for an analysis script.

Manual, Triggered, and Scheduled Tasks



There are three ways scripts can be executed in the Analysis Server. Scripts can be triggered to execute as soon as new files are detected for immediate analysis and report generation, at scheduled times to avoid peak server load times, or manually with a click of a button. The Analysis Server Base Edition can only execute scripts when new files are detected. The Analysis Server Advanced Edition contains all three options for executing scripts.

Figure 3: Analysis Scripts can be configured to trigger in three different ways.

3. Automated Analysis and Report Generation

When an Analysis Server is configured, the DataFinder Server is selected that will detect and search for new files as well as the file location that the end results will be placed. Once the Analysis Scripts are configured and started, incoming files that meet the search query setup will be analyzed producing a report that gets placed into the designated folder. The result is a fully automated measurement data analysis and report generation that runs in the background to deliver insights for you and your team.

Figure 4: Automated measurement data analysis and report generation.

4. Multiple Ways to Configure

The Analysis Server can be configured and managed in two ways. The first method is using the web based Server Manager that can be accessed while on the Server Machine or elsewhere on the network. The second method is using the Web API, which utilizes a RESTful interface. This method can be used to integrate the Analysis Server into existing or custom applications and includes industry standard Swagger documentation.

Figure 5: Analysis Server Web API documented using Swagger.

5. DataFinder Server: The Perfect Companion to Analysis Server

Reduce the time spent searching and standardizing measurement data by using DataFinder Server to automate data standardization and enable data searching by the whole group regardless of file format and location. DataFinder Server complements the Analysis Server by ensuring data is standardized and verified before analysis, in addition to enabling the Analysis Server to perform complex search queries on data distributed throughout the organization.

Figure 6: DataFinder Server and Analysis Server work together to create a fully automated data management workflow.

6. SystemLink

SystemLink delivers measurable improvements in operational efficiency and productivity by providing you with a centralized web-based management interface for connected devices, software, and data. Although aligned with NI products such as LabVIEW, TestStand, and hardware systems, SystemLink also offers an open architecture for incorporating a wide range of third-party software and hardware technologies. DataFinder Server and Analysis Server are components of the SystemLink product family. To learn more about the other capabilities of SystemLink, visit ni.com/systemlink.