Standardize your Team's Analysis and Reporting with DIAdem and Analysis Server

1. The Benefits of Standardizing Data Analysis and Reporting Procedures

As in many functions within organizations, standardizing procedures can bring benefits like efficiency, productivity gains, and consistent outcomes. The same applies to standardization of measurement data analysis and reporting workflows. The following is a list of a few of the benefits that engineering teams can see from standardizing their data analysis and reporting tools and procedures.

Less Time Spent Building Custom Tools

If no tool is chosen for the entire group or organization to use and standardize on, team members or whole teams will end up choosing whichever programming environment, analysis procedure, or report layout that's most comfortable to them. This can lead to individuals spending extra time creating Analysis Procedures or custom scripting that have already been created and verified elsewhere.

Leveraging Domain Experts

Team members with specific focuses often get called upon to complete tasks for the group which lies in their specialty. Having one group member who can perform all of a particular type of analysis can quickly become inefficient once the demand for their skills increase. Leverage these domain experts by having them create and verify an analysis procedure. Once done, the whole team can reuse this verified procedure whenever needed, reducing the amount of time that Domain Experts have to spend performing the analysis themselves while lifting the capabilities of the entire group.

Increase Quality of Results

With different team members or groups using self-created analysis routines there can always be a question of accuracy and quality. If each routine is analyzing the same data to answer the same questions, but using different equations or steps there can be variations in each of their results when in reality they should return the same answers if analyzing the same data. When it comes time compare data across multiple iterations or groups it's often not known if these results can be trusted. By using a standardized and verified process for the whole team or organization, quality results can be guaranteed.

Back to Top

2. Reuse and Store Analysis Scripts and Report Templates in DIAdem and the Analysis Server

Create and Reuse Custom Formulas, Report Templates, and Analysis Scritps in DIAdem

Within DIAdem you can create custom formulas, Report Templates, and Analysis Scripts for your analysis needs. Use the DIAdem Calculator to input custom formulas using mathematical expressions. The DIAdem REPORT panel is used to create Report Templates that can be reused and loaded with new data. Combine all of these together with the DIAdem SCRIPT panel to create an automated data analysis workflow. All of these can be shared with others to load into DIAdem and be reused.

Figure 1: The DIAdem Calculator is used to input your custom formulas into DIAdem.

Reuse Analysis Scripts in Analysis Server for Automated Analysis and Report Generation The Whole Team Can Use

Upload up to 10,000 analysis scripts created in DIAdem or Python to the Analysis Server. Once on the Analysis Server, these Analysis Scripts can be reused by other in the groups by simply sending raw data to be analyzed to a certain location. Analysis Server can be configured to trigger these Analysis Scripts to run as soon as new data arrives, at a scheduled time, or manually. Once the data is processed, the reports generated by the scripts are automatically placed in a location of your choosing for group members to access.

Figure 2: Upload DIAdem or Python scripts to the Analysis Server to create automated analysis and report generation workflows.

Back to Top

3. DataFinder Server: The Perfect Companion to DIAdem and the Analysis Server

Reduce the time spent searching and standardizing measurement data by using DataFinder Server to automate data standardization and enable data searching by the whole group regardless of file format and location. DataFinder Server complements the Analysis Server by ensuring data is standardized and verified before analysis, in addition to enabling the Analysis Server to perform complex search queries on data distributed throughout the organization.

Figure 3: DataFinder Server and Analysis Server work together to create a fully automated data management workflow.

Back to Top

4. SystemLink

SystemLink delivers measurable improvements in operational efficiency and productivity by providing you with a centralized web-based management interface for connected devices, software, and data. Although aligned with NI products such as LabVIEW, TestStand, and hardware systems, SystemLink also offers an open architecture for incorporating a wide range of third-party software and hardware technologies. DataFinder Server and Analysis Server are components of the SystemLink product family. To learn more about the other capabilities of SystemLink, visit ni.com/systemlink.