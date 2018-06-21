Web Technology Basics

With the emergence of NI’s newest web technologies, such as the LabVIEW NXG Web Module and SystemLink Cloud, it is important to understand the basics of how web technology works. This paper covers those basics.

1. Client and Server

In all web applications, there is a client and a server. The server is a computer that hosts the web application and makes it available for clients to connect to. A client, in this case, is a web browser such as Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Edge, and Safari. When a client browses to the URL of the server and requests a certain page, the server will provide the documents for the client to display, as long as the security checks allow it. These documents are often built from a combination of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, which are common web languages.

Figure 1. Server/Client Communication Diagram

For example, right now your browser is the client, and you are accessing this web page hosted on NI’s server. Other commonly used words for “server” are “web server” and “back end”, while other commonly used words for client are “web browser” and “front end”.

2. What are HTML, CSS, and JavaScript?

HTML, or Hyper Text Markup Language, is the language used for building web pages. Browsers do not actually show the HTML text in the web page, but rather uses the HTML information to render a web page. The latest version of HTML is HTML5, and is the standard that NI uses in their new web technology.

CSS, or Cascading Style Sheets, is the language used for styling web pages. CSS describes how HTML elements should be displayed, including how the elements should be styled and laid out. CSS can be inlined directly into HTML files, or style definitions can be saved in a .css file and used across multiple web pages to save time.

JavaScript, sometimes shortened to “JS”, is the language used to program a web page. JavaScript should not be mistaken for Java, an object-oriented programming language. JavaScript can be used to act on HTML elements in many ways, including changing HTML content, attributes, styles, and visibility.





3. What are web services?

Web services are application components that can be used to communicate information to or from a web page using open protocols. A developer has the ability to create LabVIEW Web Services to communicate data from their application to the web, and he or she can also retrieve information from the web using third party web services. Common actions that web services can perform include GET, POST, PUT, and DELETE.

4. Components of a URL

A Uniform Resource Locator, or URL , can be broken into three parts: the protocol, server name, and file name. For example, let’s look at https://www.ni.com/en-us.html . The protocol here is HTTPS. The server name, which maps to an IP address, is www.ni.com. The file name requested, which is the English version of the home page, is en-us.html.

Sometimes a URL will include the port number. A server makes its services available to the outside world using ports, one for each service that is available on the server. It is common for web servers to be available on port 80. However, that is not a requirement. If you set up your web server to be available on port 999, you will just have to specify that in the URL whenever navigating there. A browser will default to port 80 in every URL for HTTP and 443 for HTTPS, because those ports are so commonly used. For example: www.ni.com:80 will pull up the same page as www.ni.com.

5. HTTP vs AMQP vs WebSockets

HTTP, or Hyper Text Transfer Protocol, is a protocol used to fetch resources such as HTML documents. HTTP is a client-server protocol, which means that requests from the client result in responses from the server. HTTP is the foundation of any data exchange that is possible for web clients. Hyper Text Transfer Protocol Secure (HTTPS) is the secure version of HTTP, and means that all communication between the client and server is encrypted.

Advanced Message Queuing Protocol (AMQP) is another communications standard that is used to communicate between applications or processes running in locations other than the web. In the scope of National Instruments software, AMQP is used for communicating between LabVIEW applications and devices managed by NI’s SystemLink product.

Unlike the other two options, WebSockets provide a persistent connection between a client and server that both parties can use to start sending data at any time, and as such are used in cases where low latency and reliability are important. Clients perform a WebSocket handshake over HTTP to the server and then start using the underlying TCP/IP connection to send and receive messages for low-latency communication.

