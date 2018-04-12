Coherent Solutions for PXI-Based Optical Test and Measurement

A Platform for Mixed-Signal Test PXI, or PCI eXtensions for Instrumentation, is an open specification governed by the PXI Systems Alliance (PXISA) that defines a rugged, high-performance platform optimized for test, measurement, and control. PXI combines PCI Express electrical-bus features with the rugged, modular packaging of CompactPCI and adds specialized synchronization buses. The introduction of Coherent Solutions optical PXI modules means all the benefits of a single-platform measurement system now extend to include true optical-electrical mixed signal test: Simplify wiring and signal routing with unparalleled synchronization capability across a shared timing and triggering backplane

Capture more data with high speed data streaming from module to controller

Process more data, faster with embedded multi-core processors or remote-PC control

Save time and get to automated measurements quickly with an extensive portfolio of software for interactive and automated test and measurement Discover the Advantages of PXI