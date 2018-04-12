Coherent Solutions for PXI-Based Optical Test and Measurement

1. Bringing Optical Mixed-Signal Test Capabilities to PXI
Coherent Solutions for Optical Excellence
Coherent Solutions is a world-leading provider of test and measurement equipment for optical communications. They specialize in optical communication test and measurement instruments from signal generation to characterization with a range of innovative, easy-to-use modular and customized solutions supporting a mission to help engineers and scientists push the boundaries of high-speed optical communications.
2. The PXI Approach to Test and Measurement
A Platform for Mixed-Signal Test
PXI, or PCI eXtensions for Instrumentation, is an open specification governed by the PXI Systems Alliance (PXISA) that defines a rugged, high-performance platform optimized for test, measurement, and control. PXI combines PCI Express electrical-bus features with the rugged, modular packaging of CompactPCI and adds specialized synchronization buses. The introduction of Coherent Solutions optical PXI modules means all the benefits of a single-platform measurement system now extend to include true optical-electrical mixed signal test:
3. Optical Product Catalog
Coherent Solutions’ expanding portfolio of PXIe optical test modules bring a wide range of new mixed-signal test capabilities to the PXI platform, with many more on the horizon. The modules offer seamless integration with PXI Platform and deliver reliable and repeatable results across a wide range of optical and mixed-signal test applications.
O2EPXIe
SwtichPXIe
VOAPXIe
TrayPXIe
