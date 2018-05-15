Explore NI ELVIS Instruments

A core part of the design of practical solutions is an understanding of the components that go into creating them. When transitioning from theoretical concepts to physical implementation, it is critical for students to see and manipulate the signals between components in a real time setting. This is achieved by giving them instrumentation that is easily accessible and intuitive. With 7 instruments integrated into one solution that can be accessed over a network, NI ELVIS III provides a seamless exploratory experience for the modern laboratory.

1. 4 Channel Oscilloscope



Quickly capture precise data from multiple points in a system with the onboard 4-channel 14-bit 100 MS/s oscilloscope. Featuring an intuitive soft front panel and LabVIEW API, students can choose to instrument a signal chain, apply analysis, or automatically capture and process data in the LabVIEW environment. Students can also load signals generated in Multisim Live to compare simulation to real world data.

2. Function Generator





Easily generate common or arbitrary signals to drive circuits and test components with the 2-channel 100MS/s function generator. Using either the soft front panel or the LabVIEW API, students can provide a constant signal for basic applications or a changing signal over time for more complex analysis.

3. Digital Multimeter







Verify component values and voltage levels with the built in digital multimeter. Students can measure circuit characteristics like voltage, current, resistance, inductance and capacitance. Using the LabVIEW API, students can begin building multichannel test cases like those they would see in industry.

4. Variable Power Supply







Build and test basic to advanced circuits around a stable source with the on board high precision variable power supply. With a full range of +/-15 volts and a programmable current of 0-500mA, students can design solutions spanning a wide array of power requirements.

5. Logic Analyzer







Acquire, analyze, and decode digital signals from communication buses and embedded devices with the 16-channel 100MS/s logic analyzer/pattern generator. Compatible with both 5V and 3.3V logic, students can verify commands sent using a variety of protocols including SPI, I2C, and UART. Students can also utilize the pattern generation capability to test digital component functionality.

6. Bode Plotter







Graph the frequency response of real systems using the web-based bode plotter. Combining the oscilloscope and function generator instruments, students can understand the gain and phase of dynamic systems as well as stability margins. Fully integrated in the Measurements Live experience, students can launch this instrument from the web on their tablets or cell phones without additional software.

7. IV Analyzer







Perform 3-wire current-voltage analysis on BJTs, diodes, and MOSFETs using the web-based IV analyzer. Using built in current and voltage sources, students can verify the regions of operation of transistors under various Base and Collector current and voltage test inputs. Students can design using equations and confirm their results on real components quickly and easily.