Introduction to FlexLogger

1. Configure Mixed Measurements



FlexLogger enables you to build flexible, scalable datalogging systems with CompactDAQ hardware. You can interactively set up your system of mixed measurements including analog sensors, digital pulse frequencies, in-line calculations, and CAN signals. Configuring your measurements is intuitive because sensor-specific workflows provide the exact settings that match your physical measurement and sensor type. You can verify your sensor connectivity in real-time with live data preview and integrated hardware documentation. Data from multiple modules is automatically synchronized based on user-selectable sample rates that you can customize for each signal. And when scaling to larger channel counts, you can copy and paste your channel settings to ensure consistency and eliminate the risk of manual errors.

2. Visualize Your Data



From examining a few channels to monitoring your entire system, you can use FlexLogger to build customizable screens. You can choose from a variety of standard engineering UI indicators and customize your screen with drawings, images, and text to provide additional information. If an important event occurs during testing, you can use interactive controls to immediately pause, pan, and export chart images. You can also save your entire screen as a standardized display to share with others and reuse across common tests. When you’re ready to run your test, you can lock your screen to prevent accidental user interaction with system settings.

3. Log Traceable Test Results



Before you start your test, configure your logging specifications to choose where to store your data and control the logging behavior of your measurement system. You can be confident that you will always have unique, meaningful file names with dynamic tags for date and time. FlexLogger automatically saves metadata documenting your sensor and hardware acquisition settings. You can also add a custom description about your test to file metadata for faster searchability and identification of test results. For long term tests, you can use periodic file segmentation and triggered logging to help manage file size on disk and capture data once a certain condition is met.

4. Get Insight from Your Data



You can interactively review test results in the integrated data viewer to visually inspect your data and draw conclusions. You can view data from multiple channels including CAN, with complete control over the layout of graphs, plots, and tables. All waveforms are automatically aligned based on their timestamps for easy playback and synchronization. Once waveforms are plotted you can use scroll and zoom cursors to identify peaks and features in your data or to graphically delete, fit, or copy ranges of data. When you are ready to share your data with others, you can easily export your data into multiple formats like Excel (.xlsx), Text (.csv), DIAdem Data files (.dat), LabVIEW Measurement files (.lvm), or more advanced file formats like ASAM ODS ATF.

5. Analyze and Report Your Test Results with DIAdem



FlexLogger captures comprehensive metadata for easier traceability across multiple tests. NI recommends using DIAdem with FlexLogger to quickly locate, inspect, and analyze data using included analysis libraries or custom formulas. You can use DIAdem’s drag-and-drop report editor to create professional, publication-ready reports and export them to common formats like PDF, PowerPoint, and HTML.