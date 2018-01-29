Published Journal and Conference Papers Using NI Platform

|
Paper Title
First Author University
Country
1. Wireless Communication (massiveMIMO)
|The World’s First Real-Time Testbed for Massive MIMO: Design, Implementation, and Validation
|Lund University
|Sweden
|Finite large antenna arrays for Massive MIMO: characterization and system impact
|Katholieke Universiteit Leuven
|Belgium
|Third dimension for measurement of multi user massive MIMO channels based on LTE advanced downlink
|Shanghai Jiao Tong University
|China
|Full Dimension MIMO (FD-MIMO): Demonstrating Commercial Feasibility
|Samsung Research America
|United States
|Implementation of Pre-FFT Beamforming in MIMO-OFDM
|Istanbul Technical University
|Turkey
2. Wireless Communication (mmWave)
|Indoor Office Wideband Millimeter-Wave Propagation Measurements and Channel Models at 28 and 73 GHz for Ultra-Dense 5G Wireless Networks
|New York University Wireless Research Center
|United States
|3-D Millimeter-Wave Statistical Channel Model for 5G Wireless System Design
|New York University Wireless Research Center
|United States
|A millimeter wave MIMO testbed for 5G communications
|National Physical Laboratory
|United Kingdom
|28 GHz RF transceiver module for 5G beam-forming system
|Kwangwoon University
|South Korea
|5G E-band backhaul system evaluations: Focus on moving objects and outdoor to indoor transmission
|Nokia Bell Labs
|Finland
|A Flexible Wideband Millimeter-Wave Channel Sounder with Local Area and NLOS to LOS Transition Measurements
|New York University Wireless Research Center
|United States
|First operational SDR platforms with end-to-end capabilities
|Trinity College Dublin
|Ireland
3. Energy
|Implementation of a Real Time Monitoring System for a Grid-Connected PV park
|University of Córdoba
|Spain
|Multifunctional Smart Electricity Use Monitor Design, Programming and Tests Based on LabVIEW
|Henan Danfeng Technology Co., Ltd
|China
|System Integration in a Through-the-Road, In-Wheel Motor Hybrid Electric Vehicle Using FPGA-Based CompactRIO and LabVIEW
|Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS
|Malaysia
|Smart Mini Grid: An Innovative Distributed Generation based Energy System
|The Energy & Resources Institute (TERI)
|India
|Design and Implementation of a smart monitoring system of a modern renewable energy micro-grid system using a low-cost data acquisition system and LabVIEW program
|King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang
|Thailand
|The Use of System in the Loop, Hardware in the Loop, and Co-modeling of Cyber-Physical Systems in Developing and Evaluating Smart Grid Solutions
|Texas A&M
|United States
|Real Time Energy Management and Load Forecasting in Smart Grid using CompactRIO
|VIT University
|India
|Calculation of Series and Shunt Resistance Values of a Solar Cell Using the Lambert W-Function: Experimental Validation
|Heriot-Watt University
|Scotland
|Study of Photovoltaic Energy Storage by Supercapacitors through Both Experimental and Modelling Approaches
|Université Paris-Est
|France
|Wind Turbine Emulator Development Using LabVIEW FPGA
|University Politehnica of Timisoara
|Romania
4. Automotive
|Research on hybrid electrical vehicle based on human-in-the-loop simulation
|State Key Laboratory of Mechanical Transmission
|China
|Real-time Virtual Test-bench for Electric Vehicle Propulsion Systems
|Universitatea Tehnica Cluj-Napoca
|Romania
|A Laboratory Automotive Suspension Test Rig: Design, Implementation and Integration
|Hashemite University
|Jordan
|Forward Collision Vehicular Radar with IEEE 802.11: Feasibility Demonstration through Measurements
|Kuma Signals
|United States
|Hardware in the loop simulation test platform of fuel cell backup system
|Tongji University
|China
5. Aerospace
|Design of integrated testing system for cloud radar
|Science and Technology on Millimeter-wave Laboratory
|China
|A new Checkout-and-Testing-Equipment (CTE) for a satellite Telemetry using LabVIEW
|Valeo
|France
|Data acquisition system developed for optimized wind tunnel study on aerospace vehicles
|Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|India
|Integrated design of the electric test system for aircraft brake controller
|Beihang University
|China
|Hardware Implementation of MUSIC and ESPRIT on NI-PXI Platform
|Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University
|Saudi Arabia
|DLC integrated GHz antenna for aerospace
|Italian National Research Council
|Italy
|Data Acquisition System for Turbojet Engine using LabVIEW programming and PCI Extensions for Instrumentation
|Federal Institute of Education Science and Technology
|Brazil
|Propulsion Curriculum and Research in the Aerospace Engineering Department at the University of Maryland
|University of Maryland
|United States
6. Biomedical Instrumentation
|Development and Test of a Massive MIMO System for Fast Medical UWB Imaging
|Biosignal Processing Group
|Germany
|A PXI-based data acquisition system for low-conductivity magnetic induction tomography
|University of Manchester
|United Kingdom
|On the use of an optoacoustic and laser ultrasonic imaging system for assessing peripheral intravenous access
|The National University of Science and Technology
|Russia
|Flexible digital signal processing architecture for narrowband and spread-spectrum lock-in detection in multiphoton microscopy and time-resolved spectroscopy
|Duke University
|United States
|Biomedical monitoring system using LabVIEW FPGA
|University of Tunis El-Manar
|Tunisia
7. Controls and Robotics
|Mechatronic design of strongly nonlinear systems on a basis of three wheeled mobile platform
|Gdansk University of Technology
|Poland
|A Cyber-Physical System approach for the design of a modular Smart Robotic Cell
|AEA s.r.l. - Loccioni Group
|Italy
|Implementing a Real-Time Cyber-Physical System Test Bed in RTDS and OPNET
|Texas A&M University
|United States
|Enabling a National Instruments DaNI 2.0 Robotic Development Platform for the Robot Operating System
|University of North Carolina-Charlotte
|United States
|Hysteresis Bearingless Slice Motors with Homopolar Flux-biasing
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|United States