Published Journal and Conference Papers Using NI Platform

Table of Contents

  1. Wireless Communication (massiveMIMO)
  2. Wireless Communication (mmWave)
  3. Energy
  4. Automotive
  5. Aerospace
  6. Biomedical Instrumentation
  7. Controls and Robotics

Paper Title

First Author University

Country
 

1. Wireless Communication (massiveMIMO)

    
 
The World’s First Real-Time Testbed for Massive MIMO: Design, Implementation, and Validation Lund University Sweden
Finite large antenna arrays for Massive MIMO: characterization and system impact Katholieke Universiteit Leuven Belgium
Third dimension for measurement of multi user massive MIMO channels based on LTE advanced downlink Shanghai Jiao Tong University China
Full Dimension MIMO (FD-MIMO): Demonstrating Commercial Feasibility Samsung Research America United States
Implementation of Pre-FFT Beamforming in MIMO-OFDM Istanbul Technical University Turkey

2. Wireless Communication (mmWave)

    
 
Indoor Office Wideband Millimeter-Wave Propagation Measurements and Channel Models at 28 and 73 GHz for Ultra-Dense 5G Wireless Networks New York University Wireless Research Center United States
3-D Millimeter-Wave Statistical Channel Model for 5G Wireless System Design New York University Wireless Research Center United States
A millimeter wave MIMO testbed for 5G communications National Physical Laboratory  United Kingdom
28 GHz RF transceiver module for 5G beam-forming system Kwangwoon University  South Korea
5G E-band backhaul system evaluations: Focus on moving objects and outdoor to indoor transmission Nokia Bell Labs  Finland
A Flexible Wideband Millimeter-Wave Channel Sounder with Local Area and NLOS to LOS Transition Measurements New York University Wireless Research Center United States
First operational SDR platforms with end-to-end capabilities Trinity College Dublin Ireland

3. Energy

    
 
Implementation of a Real Time Monitoring System for a Grid-Connected PV park University of Córdoba Spain
Multifunctional Smart Electricity Use Monitor Design, Programming and Tests Based on LabVIEW Henan Danfeng Technology Co., Ltd China
System Integration in a Through-the-Road, In-Wheel Motor Hybrid Electric Vehicle Using FPGA-Based CompactRIO and LabVIEW Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Malaysia
Smart Mini Grid: An Innovative Distributed Generation based Energy System The Energy & Resources Institute (TERI) India
Design and Implementation of a smart monitoring system of a modern renewable energy micro-grid system using a low-cost data acquisition system and LabVIEW program King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang Thailand
The Use of System in the Loop, Hardware in the Loop, and Co-modeling of Cyber-Physical Systems in Developing and Evaluating Smart Grid Solutions Texas A&M United States
Real Time Energy Management and Load Forecasting in Smart Grid using CompactRIO VIT University India
Calculation of Series and Shunt Resistance Values of a Solar Cell Using the Lambert W-Function: Experimental Validation Heriot-Watt University Scotland
Study of Photovoltaic Energy Storage by Supercapacitors through Both Experimental and Modelling Approaches Université Paris-Est France 
Wind Turbine Emulator Development Using LabVIEW FPGA University Politehnica of Timisoara Romania

4. Automotive

    
 
Research on hybrid electrical vehicle based on human-in-the-loop simulation State Key Laboratory of Mechanical Transmission China
Real-time Virtual Test-bench for Electric Vehicle Propulsion Systems Universitatea Tehnica Cluj-Napoca Romania
A Laboratory Automotive Suspension Test Rig: Design, Implementation and Integration Hashemite University Jordan
Forward Collision Vehicular Radar with IEEE 802.11: Feasibility Demonstration through Measurements Kuma Signals United States
Hardware in the loop simulation test platform of fuel cell backup system Tongji University China

5. Aerospace

    
 
Design of integrated testing system for cloud radar  Science and Technology on Millimeter-wave Laboratory China
A new Checkout-and-Testing-Equipment (CTE) for a satellite Telemetry using LabVIEW  Valeo France 
Data acquisition system developed for optimized wind tunnel study on aerospace vehicles  Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur  India
Integrated design of the electric test system for aircraft brake controller  Beihang University China
Hardware Implementation of MUSIC and ESPRIT on NI-PXI Platform  Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University Saudi Arabia
DLC integrated GHz antenna for aerospace  Italian National Research Council Italy
Data Acquisition System for Turbojet Engine using LabVIEW programming and PCI Extensions for Instrumentation  Federal Institute of Education Science and Technology Brazil
Propulsion Curriculum and Research in the Aerospace Engineering Department at the University of Maryland  University of Maryland United States

6. Biomedical Instrumentation

    
 
Development and Test of a Massive MIMO System for Fast Medical UWB Imaging Biosignal Processing Group  Germany
A PXI-based data acquisition system for low-conductivity magnetic induction tomography University of Manchester United Kingdom
On the use of an optoacoustic and laser ultrasonic imaging system for assessing peripheral intravenous access The National University of Science and Technology Russia
Flexible digital signal processing architecture for narrowband and spread-spectrum lock-in detection in multiphoton microscopy and time-resolved spectroscopy Duke University United States
Biomedical monitoring system using LabVIEW FPGA University of Tunis El-Manar  Tunisia

7. Controls and Robotics

    
 
Mechatronic design of strongly nonlinear systems on a basis of three wheeled mobile platform Gdansk University of Technology Poland
A Cyber-Physical System approach for the design of a modular Smart Robotic Cell AEA s.r.l. - Loccioni Group  Italy
Implementing a Real-Time Cyber-Physical System Test Bed in RTDS and OPNET Texas A&M University United States
Enabling a National Instruments DaNI 2.0 Robotic Development Platform for the Robot Operating System University of North Carolina-Charlotte United States
Hysteresis Bearingless Slice Motors with Homopolar Flux-biasing Massachusetts Institute of Technology United States

 

