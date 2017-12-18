NI Training Courses, Credits and Certification Exams

Related Links
Purchase Training Credits
How to Redeem Training Credits
Find a Course Near You
Classroom
|
Course Name
|
Training Credits
|
6
|
6
|
5
|
5
|
Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW NXG (coming soon)
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
10
|
6
|
6
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
6
|
5
|
6
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
Virtual
|
Course Name
|
Training Credits
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
3
Online (1 Year Access)*
|
Course Name
|
Training Credits
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW NXG (coming soon)
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
*Access to Online training is included with active SSP contract. Purchases with training credits is only necessary if you are not already active on service.
Membership**
|
Course Name
|
Training Credits
|
24
|
18
|
12
|
10
**Training credits under an Enterprise Agreement cannot be redeemed for memberships.
Certification Exams
|
Course Name
|
Training Credits
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
Recertification Exams
|
Course Name
|
Training Credits
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1