NI Training Courses, Credits and Certification Exams

Overview

NI training credits allow purchasers the flexibility to purchase the credits and redeem for training items of their choice at a later date. Training credits are good for one year from the date of purchase. The tables below indicate the number of training credits that must be redeemed to purchase the training or certification item listed.

Classroom

Course Name

Training Credits

Actor-Oriented Design in LabVIEW

6

Advanced Architectures in LabVIEW

6

Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand

5

Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW

5

Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW NXG (coming soon)

5

DIAdem Advanced

5

DIAdem Basics

5

DIAdem Data Acquisition and Control (DAC)

5

Developing Test Programs Using TestStand

5

Embedded Control and Monitoring using LabVIEW

10

NI FlexRIO

6

High-Throughput LabVIEW FPGA

6

LabVIEW Connectivity

5

LabVIEW Core 1

5

LabVIEW Core 2

5

LabVIEW Core 3

5

LabVIEW NXG Core 1

5

LabVIEW NXG Core 2

5

LabVIEW Instrument Control

5

LabVIEW Machine Vision

5

LabVIEW Performance

5

LabWindows/CVI Core 1

5

LabWindows/CVI Core 2

5

Managing Software Engineering in LabVIEW

6

Multisim Basics

5

Object-Oriented Design and Programming in LabVIEW

6

Transitioning to LabVIEW NXG

5

Ultiboard Basics

5

Using NI InsightCM™ Enterprise for Condition Monitoring

5

Using LabVIEW for Test and Automation in Regulated Markets

5

VeriStand Fundamentals

5

Wireless Prototyping Fundamentals

5

 


Virtual

Course Name

Training Credits

Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand

3

DIAdem Advanced

3

DIAdem Basics

3

Developing Test Programs Using TestStand

3

LabVIEW Connectivity

3

LabVIEW Core 1

3

LabVIEW Core 2

3

LabVIEW Core 3

3

LabVIEW Machine Vision & Image Processing

3

LabVIEW Performance

3

LabWindows/CVI Core 1

3

LabWindows/CVI Core 2

3

Modular Instruments: DMM

1

Modular Instruments: Switches

1

Modular Instruments: High-Speed Digital I/O

1

Multisim Basics

3

Object-Oriented Design and Programming in LabVIEW

4

Sound and Vibration Fundamentals

1

Ultiboard Basics

3

 


Online (1 Year Access)*

Course Name

Training Credits

LabVIEW Core 1

2

LabVIEW Core 2

2

LabVIEW Core 3

2

LabVIEW NXG Core 1

2

LabVIEW NXG Core 2

2

Transitioning to LabVIEW NXG

2

Advanced Architectures in LabVIEW

2

Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand

2

Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW

2

Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW NXG (coming soon)

2

Developing Test Programs Using TestStand

2

DIAdem Basics

2

DIAdem Advanced

2

LabVIEW FPGA

2

LabVIEW Real-Time 1

2

LabVIEW Real-Time 2

2

LabWindows/CVI Core 1

2

Multisim Basics

2

Object-Oriented Design and Programming in LabVIEW

2

Ultiboard Basics

2

*Access to Online training is included with active SSP contract. Purchases with training credits is only necessary if you are not already active on service.


Membership**

Course Name

Training Credits

2-Year Training & Cert Membership

24

1-Year Training & Cert Membership

18

6-month Training & Cert Membership

12

6-month Membership Upgrade

10

**Training credits under an Enterprise Agreement cannot be redeemed for memberships.


Certification Exams

Course Name

Training Credits

Certified LabVIEW Associate Developer (2 exams)

1

Certified LabVIEW Developer

1

Certified LabVIEW Architect

1

Certified TestStand Developer (2 exams)

1

Certified TestStand Architect (2 exams)

1

 


Recertification Exams

Course Name

Training Credits

Certified LabVIEW Associate Developer (2 exams)

1

Certified LabVIEW Developer (2 exams)

1

Certified LabVIEW Architect (2 exams)

1

Certified TestStand Developer (2 exams)

1

Certified TestStand Architect (2 exams)

1

 

