1. Overview

The Sound and Vibration Toolkit for LabVIEW NXG 2.0 enables you to migrate your existing sound and vibration applications to LabVIEW NXG 2.0 using the Code Conversion Utility in LabVIEW NXG 2.0. The Code Conversion Utility in LabVIEW NXG 2.0 supports applications built in LabVIEW 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017. The Sound and Vibration Toolkit for LabVIEW NXG 2.0 supports most of the configuration, measurement-analysis, and data storage VIs included in the Sound and Vibration Toolkit and the Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite 2017 and earlier. The Sound and Vibration Toolkit for LabVIEW NXG 2.0 does not contain VIs or examples for new application development in LabVIEW NXG 2.0. The following table shows supported functionalities of the Sound and Vibration Toolkit and the Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite in LabVIEW 2017 and LabVIEW NXG 2.0.

Table 1. Supported functionalities in LabVIEW 2017 and LabVIEW NXG 2.0

Functionality LabVIEW 2017 LabVIEW NXG 2.0 Sound and Vibration Toolkit Sound and Vibration Measurement

Suite Sound and Vibration Toolkit Interactive Analysis Supported by ADE Supported by ADE Supported by ADE FFT Analysis Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Zoom FFT Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Subset FFT Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Spectrum Peak Search and Power in Band Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Frequency Response Function (FRF) Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Short-time Fourier Transform (STFT) Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Supported by ADE Shock Response Spectrum (SRS) Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Weighting Filters (A, C, CCITT, C-msg, ITU-R 468-4, Dolby, AES 17) Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Sound Level Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Integration Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Human Vibration Filters Not supported Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Vibration Level Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon 1/n Octave (1/1, 1/3, 1/6, 1/12, 1/24) Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Sound Quality Not supported Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon UFF58 Binary (Write, Read) Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Not supported UFF58 ASCII (Write) Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Tone Detection Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Tone Measurements (gain, phase, crosstalk) Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Harmonic Distortion (THD, THD+N, SINAD) Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Intermodulation Distortion (IMD) Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Spurious-Free Dynamic Range (SFDR) Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Signal to Noise (SNR) Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Continuous Swept Sine Not supported Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Discrete Swept Sine Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Test Signal Generation (Tone, Multitone, Sweep, Noise, MLS) Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Parse Buffer for Stimulus-Response Test Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Not supported Tachometer Processing Not supported Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Angular Resampling Not supported Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Envelope Detection Not supported Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Order Tracking Not supported Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Order Power Spectrum Not supported Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Full Spectrum Not supported Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Torsional Vibration Not supported Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Order Extraction Not supported Extended support with LabVIEW addon Not supported Bode Plots Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Supported by ADE Waterfall Plots Extended support with LabVIEW addon Extended support with LabVIEW addon Not supported Spectral Map Supported by ADE Extended support with LabVIEW addon Supported by ADE Polar Plots Not supported Extended support with LabVIEW addon Not supported Orbit and Timebase Plots Not supported Extended support with LabVIEW addon Not supported Shaft Centerline Plot Not supported Extended support with LabVIEW addon Not supported

2. Unsupported Functionalities

The following table lists sound and vibration VIs and controls that are not supported by the Sound and Vibration Toolkit for LabVIEW NXG 2.0.

Table 2. Unsupported VIs and controls in LabVIEW NXG 2.0

XControls Palette VIs Express VIs SVX Colormap.xctl

Test Signal Configuration.xctl

SVX Octave Waterfall Graph.xctl

Octave with Cursors.xctl

SVX Orbit.xctl

SVX Polar Plot.xctl

SVX SC Line.xctl

Spectrum with Cursors.xctl

SVX Timebase.xctl

SVX Waterfall Graph.xctl

Waveforms with Cursors.xctl Calibration (DAQmx) SVL Calibrate Microphone (DAQmx).vi SVL Calibrate Accelerometer (DAQmx).vi SVL Calibrate Sensor (DAQmx).vi SVL Measure Propagation Delay (DAQmx).vi

Transient Analysis SVT STFT vs Time.vi (polymorphic VI)

Stimulus-Response Test Obtain Buffer.vi Write to Buffer.vi Read from Buffer.vi (polymorphic VI) Release Buffer.vi

Tachometer Processing OAT Detrend Analog Tacho Signal.vi (polymorphic VI)

Order Analysis OAT Extract Order Waveforms.vi (polymorphic VI) OAT Tachless Speed Profile Generator.vi OAT Extract Most Significant Order Waveforms.vi

UFF58b SVT UFF58 Open File.vi (polymorphic VI) SVT UFF58 Write.vi (polymorphic VI) SVT UFF58 Read.vi (polymorphic VI) SVT UFF58 Close File.vi (polymorphic VI) SVT UFF58 Get Function References.vi

UFF58 Advanced SVT UFF58 Read Records 1 to 3.vi SVT UFF58 Read Record 4.vi SVT UFF58 Read Record 5.vi SVT UFF58 Read Record 6.vi SVT UFF58 Read Record 7.vi SVT UFF58 Read Record 8.vi SVT UFF58 Read Record 9.vi SVT UFF58 Read Record 10.vi SVT UFF58 Write Records 1 to 3.vi SVT UFF58 Write Record 4.vi SVT UFF58 Write Record 5.vi SVT UFF58 Write Record 6.vi SVT UFF58 Write Record 8.vi SVT UFF58 Write Record 9.vi SVT UFF58 Write Record 10.vi

Create Analog Signal.vi

Load from LVM.vi

Load from ASCII.vi

Load from UFF58.vi

Save to ASCII/LVM.vi

Save to UFF58.vi

Filter.vi

Scaling and Conversion.vi

Subset and Resample.vi

Time Averaging.vi

Window.vi

Arithmetic.vi

Formula (SignalExpress) .vi

Interactive Alignment.vi

Amplitude and Levels.vi

Histogram.vi

Statistics (SignalExpress) .vi

Limit Test.vi

3. Converting Express VIs

You can use the Code Conversion Utility in LabVIEW NXG 2.0 to convert Express VIs. You need to edit an Express VI before or after conversion. If you edit an Express VI after conversion, you must edit every instance of the converted Express VI in the application. Do not reuse one instance for another if the instances have different configurations. The Code Conversion Utility replaces unsupported Express VIs with placeholder nodes.

Removing Unsupported Property Nodes

LabVIEW NXG 2.0 does not support some Property Nodes. You need to remove unsupported Property Nodes from Express VIs before or after conversion.

For example, LabVIEW populates the last data running through an Express VI in the interactive configuration pane when you reconfigure the Express VI. LabVIEW NXG 2.0 does not support the interactive configuration of Express VIs. You need to remove Property Nodes that record the last data running through the Express VI. The highlighted code in the following figure shows an example of unsupported Property Nodes that you need to remove.

Figure 1: Unsupported Property Node before conversion

Removing Unsupported Property Nodes before Conversion

Complete the following steps to remove unsupported Property Nodes before conversion:

Right-click the Express VI and select Open Front Panel. Switch to the block diagram and remove unsupported Property Nodes. Remove broken wires and save the changes. Run the Code Conversion Utility for LabVIEW NXG 2.0 to convert the Express VI.

Removing Unsupported Property Nodes after Conversion

You can also remove unsupported Property Nodes after you convert an Express VI using the Code Conversion Utility. The following figure shows the diagram of an Express VI after conversion.

Figure 2: Unsupported Property Node after conversion

In Figure 2, the highlighted code contains an unsupported Property Node. Remove the highlighted code, clean up broken wires, and save the changes.

Disconnecting Unsupported Type Definitions

LabVIEW NXG 2.0 does not support some XControls and the type definitions connected to those XControls. You need to disconnect unsupported type definitions before or after conversion.

The following table lists unsupported type definitions.

Table 3. Unsupported Type Definitions

Name Appearance on the front panel in LabVIEW Appearance on the panel in LabVIEW NXG 2.0 svx_SC Line Data.ctl svx_Polar_Plot_Data.ctl svx_Orbit Data.ctl

Disconnecting Unsupported Type Definitions before Conversion

Complete the following steps to disconnect unsupported type definitions before conversion:

Select the unsupported type definition on the block diagram and switch to the front panel. Right-click the type definition and select Disconnect from Type Def. Save the changes. Run the Code Conversion Utility in LabVIEW NXG 2.0 to convert the Express VI.

Disconnecting Unsupported Type Definitions after Conversion

You can also disconnect unsupported type definitions after conversion. The Code Conversion Utility in LabVIEW NXG 2.0 converts type definitions to G Types, which serve a similar purpose to type definitions.

Complete the following steps to disconnect the type definitions after conversion:

In LabVIEW NXG 2.0, find the unsupported G Type on the diagram. Right-click the G Type and select Disconnect G Type. Save the changes.

Removing Unsupported Functionalities from an Express VI

The Code Conversion Utility in LabVIEW NXG 2.0 may not convert some of the functionalities that a sound and vibration Express VI uses in LabVIEW, so you must edit the Express VI for your application to run successfully in LabVIEW NXG 2.0. Some VIs in an Express VI may not be supported in LabVIEW NXG 2.0, but you can replace them with equivalent VIs in LabVIEW NXG 2.0.

For example, the SV Standardized Filter Express VI applies the specified filter and calculates the frequency response of the specified filter. The following figure shows the unsupported functionalities on the block diagram of the SV Standardized Filter Express VI. You need to remove the unsupported functionalities before or after conversion.

Figure 3: Unsupported functionalities in the SV Standardized Filter Express VI

Unsupported code that calculates and returns the frequency response of the specified filter

Unsupported Property Node

After you remove the unsupported functionalities, the remaining code only applies the specified standard filter to the input signal and does not calculate the frequency response. Figure 4 shows the remaining code after you remove the unsupported functionalities.

Figure 4: The remaining code after you remove the unsupported functionalities

Refer to the Frequency Analysis of Filter Design example in LabVIEW NXG 2.0 to compute the magnitude response and test the measured response against target specifications.