Table of Contents

  1. Overview
  2. Unsupported Functionalities
  3. Converting Express VIs

1. Overview

The Sound and Vibration Toolkit for LabVIEW NXG 2.0 enables you to migrate your existing sound and vibration applications to LabVIEW NXG 2.0 using the Code Conversion Utility in LabVIEW NXG 2.0. The Code Conversion Utility in LabVIEW NXG 2.0 supports applications built in LabVIEW 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017. The Sound and Vibration Toolkit for LabVIEW NXG 2.0 supports most of the configuration, measurement-analysis, and data storage VIs included in the Sound and Vibration Toolkit and the Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite 2017 and earlier. The Sound and Vibration Toolkit for LabVIEW NXG 2.0 does not contain VIs or examples for new application development in LabVIEW NXG 2.0. The following table shows supported functionalities of the Sound and Vibration Toolkit and the Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite in LabVIEW 2017 and LabVIEW NXG 2.0.

Table 1. Supported functionalities in LabVIEW 2017 and LabVIEW NXG 2.0

Functionality

LabVIEW 2017

LabVIEW NXG 2.0

Sound and Vibration Toolkit

Sound and Vibration Measurement
Suite

Sound and Vibration Toolkit
Interactive Analysis

Supported by ADE

Supported by ADE

Supported by ADE
FFT Analysis

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Zoom FFT

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Subset FFT

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Spectrum Peak Search and Power in Band

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Frequency Response Function (FRF)

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Short-time Fourier Transform (STFT)

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Supported by ADE
Shock Response Spectrum (SRS)

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Weighting Filters (A, C, CCITT, C-msg, ITU-R 468-4, Dolby, AES 17)

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Sound Level

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Integration

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Human Vibration Filters

Not supported

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Vibration Level

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
1/n Octave (1/1, 1/3, 1/6, 1/12, 1/24)

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Sound Quality

Not supported

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
UFF58 Binary (Write, Read)

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Not supported
UFF58 ASCII (Write)

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Tone Detection

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Tone Measurements (gain, phase, crosstalk)

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Harmonic Distortion (THD, THD+N, SINAD)

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Intermodulation Distortion (IMD)

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Spurious-Free Dynamic Range (SFDR)

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Signal to Noise (SNR)

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Continuous Swept Sine

Not supported

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Discrete Swept Sine

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Test Signal Generation (Tone, Multitone, Sweep, Noise, MLS)

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Parse Buffer for Stimulus-Response Test

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Not supported
Tachometer Processing

Not supported

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Angular Resampling

Not supported

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Envelope Detection

Not supported

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Order Tracking

Not supported

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Order Power Spectrum

Not supported

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Full Spectrum

Not supported

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Torsional Vibration

Not supported

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon
Order Extraction

Not supported

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Not supported
Bode Plots

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Supported by ADE
Waterfall Plots

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Not supported
Spectral Map

Supported by ADE

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Supported by ADE
Polar Plots

Not supported

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Not supported
Orbit and Timebase Plots

Not supported

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Not supported
Shaft Centerline Plot

Not supported

Extended support with LabVIEW addon

Not supported

 

2. Unsupported Functionalities

The following table lists sound and vibration VIs and controls that are not supported by the Sound and Vibration Toolkit for LabVIEW NXG 2.0.

Table 2. Unsupported VIs and controls in LabVIEW NXG 2.0

XControls Palette VIs  Express VIs
  • SVX Colormap.xctl
  • Test Signal Configuration.xctl
  • SVX Octave Waterfall Graph.xctl
  • Octave with Cursors.xctl
  • SVX Orbit.xctl
  • SVX Polar Plot.xctl
  • SVX SC Line.xctl
  • Spectrum with Cursors.xctl
  • SVX Timebase.xctl
  • SVX Waterfall Graph.xctl
  • Waveforms with Cursors.xctl

 
  • Calibration (DAQmx)
    • SVL Calibrate Microphone (DAQmx).vi
    • SVL Calibrate Accelerometer (DAQmx).vi
    • SVL Calibrate Sensor (DAQmx).vi
    • SVL Measure Propagation Delay (DAQmx).vi
  • Transient Analysis
    • SVT STFT vs Time.vi (polymorphic VI)
  • Stimulus-Response Test
    • Obtain Buffer.vi
    • Write to Buffer.vi
    • Read from Buffer.vi (polymorphic VI)
    • Release Buffer.vi
  • Tachometer Processing
    • OAT Detrend Analog Tacho Signal.vi (polymorphic VI)
  • Order Analysis
    • OAT Extract Order Waveforms.vi (polymorphic VI)
    • OAT Tachless Speed Profile Generator.vi
    • OAT Extract Most Significant Order Waveforms.vi
  • UFF58b
    • SVT UFF58 Open File.vi (polymorphic VI)
    • SVT UFF58 Write.vi (polymorphic VI)
    • SVT UFF58 Read.vi (polymorphic VI)
    • SVT UFF58 Close File.vi (polymorphic VI)
    • SVT UFF58 Get Function References.vi
  • UFF58 Advanced
    • SVT UFF58 Read Records 1 to 3.vi
    • SVT UFF58 Read Record 4.vi
    • SVT UFF58 Read Record 5.vi
    • SVT UFF58 Read Record 6.vi
    • SVT UFF58 Read Record 7.vi
    • SVT UFF58 Read Record 8.vi
    • SVT UFF58 Read Record 9.vi
    • SVT UFF58 Read Record 10.vi
    • SVT UFF58 Write Records 1 to 3.vi
    • SVT UFF58 Write Record 4.vi
    • SVT UFF58 Write Record 5.vi
    • SVT UFF58 Write Record 6.vi
    • SVT UFF58 Write Record 8.vi
    • SVT UFF58 Write Record 9.vi
    • SVT UFF58 Write Record 10.vi
  • Create Analog Signal.vi
  • Load from LVM.vi
  • Load from ASCII.vi
  • Load from UFF58.vi
  • Save to ASCII/LVM.vi
  • Save to UFF58.vi
  • Filter.vi
  • Scaling and Conversion.vi
  • Subset and Resample.vi
  • Time Averaging.vi
  • Window.vi
  • Arithmetic.vi
  • Formula (SignalExpress) .vi
  • Interactive Alignment.vi
  • Amplitude and Levels.vi
  • Histogram.vi
  • Statistics (SignalExpress) .vi
  • Limit Test.vi

 

3. Converting Express VIs

You can use the Code Conversion Utility in LabVIEW NXG 2.0 to convert Express VIs. You need to edit an Express VI before or after conversion. If you edit an Express VI after conversion, you must edit every instance of the converted Express VI in the application. Do not reuse one instance for another if the instances have different configurations. The Code Conversion Utility replaces unsupported Express VIs with placeholder nodes.

 

Removing Unsupported Property Nodes

LabVIEW NXG 2.0 does not support some Property Nodes. You need to remove unsupported Property Nodes from Express VIs before or after conversion.

For example, LabVIEW populates the last data running through an Express VI in the interactive configuration pane when you reconfigure the Express VI. LabVIEW NXG 2.0 does not support the interactive configuration of Express VIs. You need to remove Property Nodes that record the last data running through the Express VI. The highlighted code in the following figure shows an example of unsupported Property Nodes that you need to remove.

Figure 1: Unsupported Property Node before conversion

 

Removing Unsupported Property Nodes before Conversion

Complete the following steps to remove unsupported Property Nodes before conversion:

  1. Right-click the Express VI and select Open Front Panel.
  2. Switch to the block diagram and remove unsupported Property Nodes.
  3. Remove broken wires and save the changes.
  4. Run the Code Conversion Utility for LabVIEW NXG 2.0 to convert the Express VI.

 

Removing Unsupported Property Nodes after Conversion

You can also remove unsupported Property Nodes after you convert an Express VI using the Code Conversion Utility. The following figure shows the diagram of an Express VI after conversion.

Figure 2: Unsupported Property Node after conversion

In Figure 2, the highlighted code contains an unsupported Property Node. Remove the highlighted code, clean up broken wires, and save the changes.

 

Disconnecting Unsupported Type Definitions

LabVIEW NXG 2.0 does not support some XControls and the type definitions connected to those XControls. You need to disconnect unsupported type definitions before or after conversion.

The following table lists unsupported type definitions.

Table 3. Unsupported Type Definitions

Name Appearance on the front panel in LabVIEW Appearance on the panel in LabVIEW NXG 2.0
svx_SC Line Data.ctl

svx_Polar_Plot_Data.ctl
svx_Orbit Data.ctl

 

Disconnecting Unsupported Type Definitions before Conversion

Complete the following steps to disconnect unsupported type definitions before conversion:

  1. Select the unsupported type definition on the block diagram and switch to the front panel.
  2. Right-click the type definition and select Disconnect from Type Def
  3. Save the changes.
  4. Run the Code Conversion Utility in LabVIEW NXG 2.0 to convert the Express VI.

 

Disconnecting Unsupported Type Definitions after Conversion

You can also disconnect unsupported type definitions after conversion. The Code Conversion Utility in LabVIEW NXG 2.0 converts type definitions to G Types, which serve a similar purpose to type definitions. 

Complete the following steps to disconnect the type definitions after conversion:

  1. In LabVIEW NXG 2.0, find the unsupported G Type on the diagram.
  2. Right-click the G Type and select Disconnect G Type
  3. Save the changes.

 

Removing Unsupported Functionalities from an Express VI

The Code Conversion Utility in LabVIEW NXG 2.0 may not convert some of the functionalities that a sound and vibration Express VI uses in LabVIEW, so you must edit the Express VI for your application to run successfully in LabVIEW NXG 2.0. Some VIs in an Express VI may not be supported in LabVIEW NXG 2.0, but you can replace them with equivalent VIs in LabVIEW NXG 2.0. 

For example, the SV Standardized Filter Express VI applies the specified filter and calculates the frequency response of the specified filter. The following figure shows the unsupported functionalities on the block diagram of the SV Standardized Filter Express VI. You need to remove the unsupported functionalities before or after conversion.

Figure 3: Unsupported functionalities in the SV Standardized Filter Express VI

Unsupported code that calculates and returns the frequency response of the specified filter

Unsupported Property Node

After you remove the unsupported functionalities, the remaining code only applies the specified standard filter to the input signal and does not calculate the frequency response. Figure 4 shows the remaining code after you remove the unsupported functionalities.

Figure 4: The remaining code after you remove the unsupported functionalities

Refer to the Frequency Analysis of Filter Design example in LabVIEW NXG 2.0 to compute the magnitude response and test the measured response against target specifications.

 

