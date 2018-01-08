The NI System Driver Set October 2017 provides the latest version of NI drivers as of the release on October 31st, 2017. This driver set adds support for the following new hardware:

PXIe-5413/23/33

PXIe-5820 VST 2.0

PXIe-1209

PXIe-7867R/7868R

RMC-8356

NI-5751B / 5752B

NI-6581B / 6585B

NI-9262

HPEdgeline

For LabVIEW version compatibility please see the system driver set main page.

1. Contents

The following drivers are included in the Oct 2017 System Driver Set:

Data Acquisition NI-DAQmx 17.1.0 Traditional NI-DAQ 7.4.4

Instrument Control NI-488.2 17 NI-VISA 17 NI-Serial 17 IVI Compliance Package 17.0 PXI Platform Services 17.0 NI-PXImc 16.0 NI-VXI 16.0

Modular Instruments NI-Switch 17.0 NI-DMM 17.0 NI-Scope 17.1.2 NI-RFSA 17.1 NI-FGEN 17.1.1 NI-DCPower 17.0 NI-RFSG 17.1 NI-HSDIO 17.0 NI-5690 17.0 NI-OSI 16.0 NI-VNA 16.0 NI-HWS 17.0 NI-Digital Pattern Driver 17.0

Timing and Synchronization NI-Sync 17.0 NI-TimeSync 17.1 NI-1588 Configuration 17.0

Reconfigurable IO CompactRIO 17.0 NI-RIO 17.0.1 NI-FlexRIO 17.0 FlexRIO Adapter Module Support 17.0

Motion NI-Motion 17.0

Vision NI-IMAQ 17.0 NI-IMAQdx 17.1

Distributed I/O NI-FieldPoint 15.5 NI-WSN 15.0

Real-Time and Embedded NI-488.2 17.0 NI-Serial 17.0 NI-Watchdog 17.0

Communication Buses and Protocols NI-XNET 17.0.1 NI-CAN 17.0 NI-IndCom for CANopen 17.0 NI-IndCom for DeviceNet 17.0 NI-IndCom for EtherCat 17.0

Configuration and Utilities NI I/O Trace 17.0 NI Measurement & Automation Explorer 17.0 NI System Configuration 17.0



Back to Top

2. Download

To download the Oct 2017 driver set, run the downloader attached to this document. Note that this download is larger than 4 GB. Please follow the instructions in KnowledgeBase 5JHC2SDX for downloading this file.

Back to Top

3. Related Links

System Driver Sets

KnowledgeBase 5JHC2SDX: How Can I Download National Instruments Software Larger than 4 Gigabytes?