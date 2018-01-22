Building and Managing Applications and Libraries in LabVIEW NXG

LabVIEW NXG adds the ability to create reusable source libraries and build applications. The value of sharing reusable code across projects, developers, and machines is often equally as important as the code's logic itself, whether for improving efficiency within your company or sharing with the community. Also, the ability to protect your source by distributing binary applications is key for projects where, for example, you may have code deployed in a run-time-only environment that many users will operate over a long period.

What can you create using the LabVIEW NXG Application Builder?

You can create and build desktop applications (executables) and reusable source libraries. Source libraries are used to share code with colleagues through a network or cloud drive, email, or using Software Configuration Management tools. A colleague can then open and use that source library and any accompanying palette presenting the VIs on their machine.

Figure 1. Creating a Library in LabVIEW NXG

What’s new or different in the LabVIEW NXG Application Builder versus the LabVIEW 2017 Application Builder?

In LabVIEW 2017, you create applications by defining a build specification for how to build source under a specific target. In LabVIEW NXG, you can create a new application or library from scratch or by selecting the source you want to include in your application or library. This creates a .gcomp document, and the settings formerly configured in the build specification are now selected and stored in the configuration pane of that library or application .gcomp document.

In LabVIEW NXG, you have greater control over grouping and organizing source files through the ability to define multiple namespaces for libraries and built application outputs. In LabVIEW 2017, you can define only one namespace level for libraries and classes.





Figure 2. Matching Disk Hierarchy for Library Shown in Figure 1

LabVIEW NXG also streamlines large project management. Within SystemDesigner, you can see all the software applications and libraries in your project, view location on disk, manage versions, move them between targets, and build.



Figure 3. Viewing Software on Your Development Machine in SystemDesigner

Get Started Creating Your First Application and Library