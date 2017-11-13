Introduction to the New PXIe-1095 Chassis

The PXIe-1095 chassis offers 58 W of power and cooling in every slot, 50 percent higher than all previous NI PXI Express chassis. This specification is valid for a chassis filled with modules each requiring 58 W of power dissipation. More power and cooling in every slot allows higher power budgets for PXI modules and makes it possible for the PXI platform to continually serve challenging, high-performance applications.

1. PXI Modules That Recommend a 58 W Capable Chassis

Though no NI PXI modules currently require a 58 W capable chassis like the PXIe-1095, several modules recommend its use to extend functionality. In general, increased cooling will benefit all existing PXI modules by reducing the temperature of onboard components, helping to prolong device longevity.

Table 1. PXI modules benefiting from 58 W power and cooling capacity

Modules Benefits

FlexRIO Digitizers PXIe-5763

PXIe-5764 Increased power available to FPGA for computationally intensive applications

Enables largest Kintex UltraScale FPGA designs at clock rates > 150 MHz FlexRIO Coprocessor Modules PXIe-7911

PXIe-7912

PXIe-7915 Increased power available to FPGA for computationally intensive applications

Enables largest Kintex UltraScale FPGA designs at clock rates > 150 MHz

For more information regarding each module’s unique case, visit its specifications document.

Back to Top

2. Additional PXIe-1095 Features

In addition to 58 W of power and cooling in every slot, the 18-slot chassis offers several other key features like a second, quieter 38 W cooling profile, two hot-swappable power supplies, an optional timing and synchronization upgrade, and up to 24 GB/s PCI Express Gen 3 theoretical system bandwidth.

Two Cooling Profiles: 38 W and 58 W

The PXIe-1095 offers two distinct, software-selectable cooling profiles: 38 W and 58 W. The lower cooling profile tunes the fan algorithm to cool a chassis full of modules each requiring up to 38 W of power dissipation, and the higher cooling profile increases the fan speeds to cool a chassis full of modules each requiring up to 58 W of power dissipation. All modes set are persistent across system reboots. The chassis may increase its fan setting from Auto to High or from the 38 W profile to the 58 W profile based on requests from certain modules.

Figure 2. Choose an appropriate cooling profile within Measurement and Automation Explorer (MAX).

Reduced Fan Noise

The PXIe-1095’s lower 38 W cooling profile features a significant reduction in fan noise, delivering a 13 dB improvement compared to the previously released PXIe-1085 chassis and making it NI’s quietest PXI Express chassis in this mode. You can take advantage of the improved acoustics in the 38 W cooling profile mode with any previously released PXI Express or PXI Express hybrid modules. Note that 10 dB here translates to a perceived noise difference of 2X.

Table 2. Compare the sound pressure level of PXI Express chassis.

Fan Speed Sound Pressure Level [dBA]*

PXIe-1095** PXIe-1062Q PXIe-1075 PXIe-1085 Auto fan (up to 30 °C) 37.7 43.6 45 51.2 High fan 56.6 62 63.3 64.1

* Sound pressure level is defined at operator position in accordance with ISO 7779

** 38 W cooling profile mode only; the 58 W cooling profile has a higher sound pressure level

Two Hot-Swappable Power Supplies

The chassis offers two hot-swappable, highly serviceable 1,200 W power supplies. To dissipate 58 W of power in every slot, both power supplies are required. For applications consisting entirely of modules dissipating up to 38 W each, only one power supply is required—a second power supply is redundant to such applications.

Figure 3. The PXIe-1095 offers two hot-swappable 1,200 W power supplies

Timing and Synchronization Upgrade

With the PXIe-1095, a new option is the ability to add a timing and synchronization upgrade at time of purchase. The upgrade includes an integrated oven-controlled crystal oscillator (OCXO) as well as external clock and trigger routing. In this way, you can upgrade your system’s clock stability and accuracy without having to sacrifice the system timing slot. However, this upgrade option is not ideal for every application, because PXI timing and synchronization modules offer several more features that this upgrade option is incapable of, like star triggers, differential star triggers, or others through software like accounting for cable length skew correction in multichassis systems.

Note: The timing and synchronization upgrade option is coming soon.

Figure 4. The chassis offers an optional timing and synchronization upgrade that includes a built-in OCXO for increased clock accuracy and external clock and trigger routing.

PCI Express Gen 3 System Bandwidth

Like the previously released PXIe-1085, the PXIe-1095 offers 24 lanes of PCI Express Gen 3 technology for a theoretical maximum of 24 GB/s system bandwidth.

Figure 5. System bandwidth for each generation of PXI and PXI Express based on the 24 available data lanes