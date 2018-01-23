Software Platform Bundle（2017年秋季版）包含的软件

Software Platform Bundle包含开发应用程序所需的大部分NI软件，可在LabVIEW专业版、LabWindows/CVI和Measurement Studio等多种环境中开发应用程序；使用附加软件扩展LabVIEW开发环境的功能，进行代码部署、硬件集成、数据分析和代码验证；使用驱动软件与NI产品及第三方仪器通信；以及使用TestStand和VeriStand创建自动测试系统和实时测试系统。
该Software Platform Bundle中包含LabVIEW NXG 2.0，即下一代LabVIEW。
Alliance Partner Software除包含Software Platform Bundle所含软件外，还另包含若干LabVIEW工具包和附加软件、TestStand附加软件及独立波形编辑器软件。
Developer Suite所含软件是Software Platform Bundle的子集，且版本号相同。
|Developer Suite 2017 DS2附加软件选项
|可选组件
|版本
|自动化测试
|TestStand
|2017
|Switch Executive
|2015
|电路原型设计
|NI Circuit Design Suite
|14.1
|通信
|LabVIEW Modulation工具包
|17.0
|LabVIEW Spectral Measurements工具包
|16.0
|LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurements工具包
|16.0
|控制设计与仿真
|LabVIEW Control Design and Simulation模块
|2017
|数据管理
|DIAdem专业版
|2017 SP1
|FPGA部署
|LabVIEW FPGA模块
|2017 SP1
|图像采集和机器视觉
|Vision Development模块
|17.0
|Vision Builder for Automated Inspection
|2015 f3
|Vision Builder of Automated Inspection Development Kit
|2015 f3
|工业监控
|LabVIEW Datalogging and Supervisory Control模块
|2017
|LabVIEW Real-Time部署
|LabVIEW Real-Time模块
|2017
|LabWindows/CVI Real-Time部署
|LabWindows/CVI Real-Time模块
|2015
|MathScript RT
|LabVIEW MathScript模块
|2017
|运动控制
|LabVIEW Softmotion Module Premium
|2017
|需求管理
|Requirements Gateway
|2014
|声音与振动
|Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite
|2017
|状态图
|LabVIEW Statechart模块
|2017
*使用NI Package Manager安装LabVIEW NXG和附件。关于通过NI Package Manager下载和安装软件的详细信息，单击了解更多。
**表示该软件仅能通过ni.com/downloads下载。
