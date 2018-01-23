Software Platform Bundle（2017年秋季版）包含的软件

本文档主要介绍Software Platform Bundle和Alliance Partner Software（2017年秋季版）软件包所含软件。

Software Platform Bundle包含开发应用程序所需的大部分NI软件，可在LabVIEW专业版、LabWindows/CVI和Measurement Studio等多种环境中开发应用程序；使用附加软件扩展LabVIEW开发环境的功能，进行代码部署、硬件集成、数据分析和代码验证；使用驱动软件与NI产品及第三方仪器通信；以及使用TestStand和VeriStand创建自动测试系统和实时测试系统。 

该Software Platform Bundle中包含LabVIEW NXG 2.0，即下一代LabVIEW。

Alliance Partner Software除包含Software Platform Bundle所含软件外，还另包含若干LabVIEW工具包和附加软件、TestStand附加软件及独立波形编辑器软件。

Developer Suite所含软件是Software Platform Bundle的子集，且版本号相同。

 

Software Platform Bundle Software - 2017年秋季版

版本

LabVIEW NXG*

2.0

LabVIEW专业版（英语版、法语版、德语版、日语版、韩语版、中文版）

2017 SP1

NI SignalExpress

2015

VI Package Manager，免费版

2017 SP1

LabVIEW附加软件：设计
LabVIEW应用程序生成器（兼容于LabVIEW 2017 SP1和LabVIEW NXG 2.0 *）

 

LabVIEW Control Design and Simulation模块

2017

LabVIEW Digital Filter Design工具包

2017

LabVIEW MathScript模块（兼容于LabVIEW 2017 SP1和LabVIEW NXG 2.0 *）

2017

LabVIEW SoftMotion模块

2017

LabVIEW Statechart模块

2017

LabVIEW附加软件：部署
Automotive Diagnostic Command Set

15.0

LabVIEW ELVIS RIO Control工具包

2017

LabVIEW FPGA模块（英语版、日语版、中文版）

2017 SP1

LabVIEW myRIO工具包

2017

LabVIEW Real-Time模块（英语版、日语版、中文版）

2017

Xilinx Compilation Tools－用于Windows ISE

14.7 - 用于LabVIEW 2017 SP1

Xilinx Compilation Tools－用于Windows Vivado

2015.4 - 用于LabVIEW 2017 SP1

LabVIEW Datalogging and Supervisory Control模块

2017

NI Switch Executive

2015

NI Vision Development模块（兼容于LabVIEW 2017 SP1和LabVIEW NXG 2.0 *）

17.0

LabVIEW附加软件：接口
ECU Measurement and Calibration工具包

15.0

LabVIEW附加软件：分析 
LabVIEW Advanced Signal Processing工具包

2017

LabVIEW DataFinder工具包

2017

Electrical Power工具包

2017

LabVIEW Modulation工具包

17.0

LabVIEW Spectral Measurements工具包

16.0

NI Sound and Vibration Suite

2017

LabVIEW附加软件：验证
LabVIEW Desktop Execution Trace工具包

2017

LabVIEW Unit Test Framework工具包

2017

LabVIEW VI Analyzer工具包

2017

NI Requirements Gateway

2014

TestStand
TestStand

2017

VeriStand
NI VeriStand完整版开发系统

2017

LabWindows/CVI
LabWindows/CVI完整版开发系统

2017 SP1

LabWindows/CVI Real-Time模块

2017

LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurements

16.0

LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurements运行引擎

16.0

LabWindows/CVI PID Control工具包

2.1

LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler

1.0

LabWindows/CVI Signal Processing工具包

7.0.2

LabWindows/CVI SQL工具包

2.3

Measurement Studio
Measurement Studio企业版 VS2010

2015

Measurement Studio企业版 VS2012

2015

Measurement Studio企业版 VS2013

2015

Measurement Studio安装包生成器

2015

DIAdem
DIAdem专业版（英语版、德语版、日语版）

2017 SP1

独立运动与视觉软件
NI Vision Builder for Automated Inspection and VBAI Development Kit

2015 f3

独立波形编辑器
Analog Waveform Editor

1.2.1

Digital Waveform Editor

3.0.1

Circuit Design Suite
Circuit Design Suite教育版

14.1

Circuit Design Suite专业版

14.1

 

 

Alliance Partner Software - 2017年秋季版

版本

LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite

2.0

LabVIEW Communications System Design Software

2.0

Electric Motor Simulation工具包**

2016

GNSS Simulation工具包**

3.0

LabVIEW Analytics and Machine Learning工具包**

2017

LabVIEW OPC UA工具包

2017

LabVIEW Robotics模块

2017

LabVIEW Wireless Sensor Network模块**

2015

Lookout FDS**

6.7.1

NI Bluetooth Measurement Suite**

17.0

NI FM/RDS Measurement Suite**

1.0.1

NI GSM/EDGE+ Measurement Suite**

14.5

NI InsightCM软件开发套件

3.1

NI LTE Measurement Suite**

14.5

NI Measurement Suite - 用于固定WiMAX**

1.0

NI Measurement Suite - 用于移动WiMAX**

1.0.1

NI Measurement Suite - 用于WCDMA/HSPA+**

14.5

NI WLAN Measurement Suite**

15.5

NI-Industrial Communications -用于EtherNet/IP

2017

 

 

Developer Suite 2017 DS2附加软件选项可选组件版本
自动化测试TestStand2017
Switch Executive2015
电路原型设计NI Circuit Design Suite14.1
通信LabVIEW Modulation工具包17.0
LabVIEW Spectral Measurements工具包16.0
LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurements工具包16.0
控制设计与仿真LabVIEW Control Design and Simulation模块2017
数据管理DIAdem专业版2017 SP1
FPGA部署LabVIEW FPGA模块2017 SP1
图像采集和机器视觉Vision Development模块17.0
Vision Builder for Automated Inspection2015 f3
Vision Builder of Automated Inspection Development Kit2015 f3
工业监控LabVIEW Datalogging and Supervisory Control模块2017
LabVIEW Real-Time部署LabVIEW Real-Time模块2017
LabWindows/CVI Real-Time部署LabWindows/CVI Real-Time模块2015
MathScript RTLabVIEW MathScript模块2017
运动控制LabVIEW Softmotion Module Premium2017
需求管理Requirements Gateway2014
声音与振动Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite2017
状态图LabVIEW Statechart模块2017


*使用NI Package Manager安装LabVIEW NXG和附件。关于通过NI Package Manager下载和安装软件的详细信息，单击了解更多

**表示该软件仅能通过ni.com/downloads下载。

