Code Reuse in LabVIEW NXG

1. Calling Existing DLLs
In addition to importing source code onto a LabVIEW NXG block diagram, you can reuse existing applications and algorithms developed in other languages by calling them from a LabVIEW NXG application. For instance, if you have an existing C/C++ shared library and need to reuse it in LabVIEW NXG, you can call it using the Shared Library Interface (SLI). To make importing external libraries simple, LabVIEW NXG includes the Shared Library editor, which assists you in building a LabVIEW NXG SLI for incorporation onto the LabVIEW NXG block diagram.
Figure 1: Use the Shared Library editor to map existing libraries for use in LabVIEW NXG.
Figure 2: Use the Shared Library Interface to reuse existing C or C++ shared libraries in-line with G programming.
2. Integrate C Code
Use the C Node to import, write, and execute your existing C code with a familiar text-based development experience including function auto-complete and context help. You can call functions from the following libraries in the C Node:
- ANSI C Library
- Analysis Library
For more information, see the C Node Overview.
Figure 4: Use the C Node to integrate and edit C code in LabVIEW NXG.
3. Reuse Python Code and .NET Assemblies With LabVIEW
The Python programming language has grown in popularity across virtually all industries and is becoming increasingly used in test and measurement applications. What has helped make Python appropriate for the test and measurement space is its ability to integrate with NI hardware and software to leverage its scripting strengths with NI's rich measurement expertise.
Learn how to incorporate Python automation scripts into a larger LabVIEW application.
MATLAB® is a registered trademark of The MathWorks, Inc.