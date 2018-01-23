NI Web Server: Securely Share your User Interfaces

Concepts Covered in this Video

Building a Web Application – Build a web application using the GCOMP document in LabVIEW NXG.

How to create multiple top-level WebVIs – Create multiple top-level WebVIs by selecting them in the GCOMP document. This will result in a distinct HTML file and URL for each top-level VI. Visit GitHub for more examples showing how to create multiple web pages from multiple top-level WebVIs.

Running the Web Application in any modern browser – Run the web application in any modern browser by right-clicking on the web application in SystemDesigner and choosing “Run”. This starts a compilation of the application and runs it in a browser when complete.