NI Web Server: Securely Share your User Interfaces

Software Requirements

In this video, you will learn how to build and deploy a WebVI to run in a browser. You will also see how to host a WebVI on the NI Web Server. This video is part of a series of videos that show how to use the Web Module. See the Additional Resources section to find the previous and subsequent videos.This video references code that you can use to follow along. To run this example code, you will need LabVIEW NXG 2.0 or later and the LabVIEW NXG Web Module. You can download the required installers and code from the links below.