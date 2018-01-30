Data Acquisition Using LabVIEW NXG 2.0 Training Course

In this class you will explore the fundamentals of data acquisition using sensors, NI data acquisition hardware, and LabVIEW. The first part of this class teaches the basics of hardware selection, including resolution and sample rate, and the foundation of sensor connectivity, including grounding and wiring configurations. The second part of this class focuses on using the NI-DAQmx driver to measure, generate, and synchronize data acquisition tasks. You will learn about programming finite and continuous acquisitions, as well as best practices in hardware/software timing, triggering, and logging. In this class, you will get hands-on experience configuring and programming NI data acquisition hardware using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW.

Lesson Overview Topics

Measuring Voltage or Current

(Analog Input) In this lesson you learn how to select and connect to hardware, configure the DAQmx task appropriately, and validate an analog measurement. Select the right DAQ hardware based on resolution, range, and sensitivity

Determine the correct sample rate to avoid aliasing and get the data you need

Recognize the proper grounding configuration for connecting an analog input signal

Understand the options for configuring the DAQmx Create Channel VI to achieve an analog input measurement

Generating an Analog Signal

(Analog Output) In this lesson you learn how to select and connect to hardware, configure the DAQmx task appropriately, and validate an analog signal. Select the right DAQ hardware based on resolution, range, and sensitivity

Understand the options for configuring the DAQmx Create Channel VI to achieve an analog output generation

Recognize the characteristics of generating a current

Generating or Reading a Digital Signal In this lesson you learn how to select and connect to hardware, configure the DAQmx task appropriately, and validate a digital signal. Select the right DAQ hardware based on type of digital signal you need to read or generate

Understand the difference between connecting sinking or sourcing devices

Understand the options for configuring the DAQmx Create Channel VI to read or write a digital signal

Describe the characteristics of counter signals

Choose a Signal to Explore In this lesson you choose a specific signal and learn how to configure the DAQmx task, including any special signal conditioning needs. Strain, Force, or Pressure (Bridge-Based Measurements)

Sound, Vibration, and Acceleration (IEPE Measurements)

Temperature

Edges, Frequency, Duty Cycle, and Pulse Width

Position or Rotation (Counter Input)

Programming with the NI-DAQmx API In this lesson you program applications using the DAQmx API that automate data communication between a DAQ device and computer. Overview of DAQmx Code Structure

Reading a Finite Amount of Data

Generating a Finite Amount of Data

Communicating Data Continuously

Programming Multiple Channels In this lesson you learn about different ways you can create multi-channel tasks and when you can use them. Communicating with Multiple Channels

Creating Multidevice Task

Using Multiple Lines of DAQmx Code in a Single VI

Triggering on a Specific Condition In this lesson you begin data acquisition on a specific condition and understand how to use hardware sources as triggers. Overview of Triggering

Types of Hardware Triggers

Sources of Hardware Triggers

Timing and Synchronization Methods In this lesson you use an appropriate method for synchronizing multiple DAQ tasks. Synchronization Overview

Synchronizing a Single Device with a Shared Trigger

Identifying Limitations of Shared Trigger Synchronization

Synchronizing Multiple Devices

Synchronizing Specific Hardware Series

Logging Measurement Data to Disk In this lesson you log data to a TDMS file and store the data for analysis and post-processing. TDMS Overview

Logging Data with the DAQmx API

Organizing TDMS Data

Viewing TDMS Data