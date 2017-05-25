LabVIEW NXG Core 2: Create User-Driven Applications

1. Course Overview
The LabVIEW NXG Core 2 course is an extension of the LabVIEW NXG Core 1 course and teaches you to create user-driven applications. You will be able to implement parallel loops, programmatically respond to user interface events, and use proven design patterns. You learn to manage configuration settings in configuration files, develop an error handling strategy, and create standalone executables and packages to distribute your application. This course directly links LabVIEW NXG functionality to your application needs and provides a jump-start for application development.
After attending this course, you will be able to:
- Implement multiple parallel loops and transfer data between the loops
- Create an application that responds to user interface events
- Implement robust user-driven applications using proven design patterns
- Programmatically control user interface objects
- Manage configuration settings for your application
- Develop an error handling strategy for your application
- Generate execution logs in your application
- Prepare, build, and distribute stand-alone applications and packages
2. LabVIEW NXG Core 2 Course Outline
|Implementing Parallel Loops
|You will learn how to integrate multiple loops into a single application and transfer data between loops.
|Creating an Event-Driven User Interface
|You will learn how to create an application that responds to user interface events. You will learn a variety of event-driven design patterns.
|Controlling the User Interface
|You will learn methods to modify the attributes of front panel objects programmatically, such as temporarily disabling a control. You learn how to use VI Server to access the properties of front panel objects
|Managing Configuration Settings in an Application
|You will learn how to store and load configuration settings for your application from a configuration file.
|Developing an Error Handling Strategy
You will learn to develop a strategy for how your application responds to errors. You learn how to analyze code for potential error handling, test your error handling logic, and implement various error handling strategies.
|Distributing Code
|You will learn the process of creating stand-alone executables and package installers for LabVIEW NXG applications.
