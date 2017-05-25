LabVIEW NXG Core 2: Create User-Driven Applications

The LabVIEW NXG Core 2 course is an extension of the LabVIEW NXG Core 1 course and teaches you to create user-driven applications. You will be able to implement parallel loops, programmatically respond to user interface events, and use proven design patterns. You learn to manage configuration settings in configuration files, develop an error handling strategy, and create standalone executables and packages to distribute your application. This course directly links LabVIEW NXG functionality to your application needs and provides a jump-start for application development.

Lesson Overview Topics

Implementing Parallel Loops You will learn how to integrate multiple loops into a single application and transfer data between loops. Implement parallel loops

Share latest data between loops using duplicate terminals

Stop parallel loops

Stream every point of data between loops using queues

Identify and avoid race conditions

Creating an Event-Driven User Interface You will learn how to create an application that responds to user interface events. You will learn a variety of event-driven design patterns. Event-driven programming

User interface event handler design pattern

Event-driven state machine design pattern

Producer-Consumer (Events) design pattern

Queued Message Handler design pattern

Controlling the User Interface

You will learn methods to modify the attributes of front panel objects programmatically, such as temporarily disabling a control. You learn how to use VI Server to access the properties of front panel objects VI Server architecture

Using property nodes and control references

Managing Configuration Settings in an Application You will learn how to store and load configuration settings for your application from a configuration file. Manage configuration settings

Load configuration from a delimited file

Load configuration from an INI file

Developing an Error Handling Strategy You will learn to develop a strategy for how your application responds to errors. You learn how to analyze code for potential error handling, test your error handling logic, and implement various error handling strategies. Error handling overview

Inject errors for testing

Handle specific errors locally

Create execution log files