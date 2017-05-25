LabVIEW NXG Core 2: Create User-Driven Applications

Publish Date: Mar 27, 2018 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Print

Overview

This page describes the LabVIEW NXG Core 2 training course offered through NI Training and Certification.

Register online at ni.com/training or contact us in one of the following ways:

  • call: (800) 433-3488
  • fax: (512) 683-9300
  • email: info@ni.com
Outside North America, contact your local NI Office. Worldwide Contact Info: ni.com/global.

Table of Contents

  1. Course Overview
  2. LabVIEW NXG Core 2 Course Outline

1. Course Overview

The LabVIEW NXG Core 2 course is an extension of the LabVIEW NXG Core 1 course and teaches you to create user-driven applications.  You will be able to implement parallel loops, programmatically respond to user interface events, and use proven design patterns. You learn to manage configuration settings in configuration files, develop an error handling strategy, and create standalone executables and packages to distribute your application.  This course directly links LabVIEW NXG functionality to your application needs and provides a jump-start for application development.

 

Audience
  • New users and users preparing to develop applications using LabVIEW NXG
  • LabVIEW NXG Core 1 course attendees
  • Users and technical managers evaluating LabVIEW NXG in purchasing decisions
  • Users pursuing the Certified LabVIEW Associate Developer certification
Prerequisites
  • Experience with Microsoft Windows
  • LabVIEW NXG Core 1 or equivalent experience
NI Products Used During the Course
  • LabVIEW NXG
  • NI Data Acquisition (DAQ) device
Duration
  • Instructor-led classroom: Two (2) days

 

After attending this course, you will be able to:

  • Implement multiple parallel loops and transfer data between the loops
  • Create an application that responds to user interface events
  • Implement robust user-driven applications using proven design patterns
  • Programmatically control user interface objects
  • Manage configuration settings for your application
  • Develop an error handling strategy for your application
  • Generate execution logs in your application
  • Prepare, build, and distribute stand-alone applications and packages

 

<<Return to course details

 

Back to Top

2. LabVIEW NXG Core 2 Course Outline

Lesson Overview Topics
Implementing Parallel Loops You will learn how to integrate multiple loops into a single application and transfer data between loops.
  • Implement parallel loops
  • Share latest data between loops using duplicate terminals
  • Stop parallel loops
  • Stream every point of data between loops using queues
  • Identify and avoid race conditions
Creating an Event-Driven User Interface You will learn how to create an application that responds to user interface events. You will learn a variety of event-driven design patterns.
  • Event-driven programming
  • User interface event handler design pattern
  • Event-driven state machine design pattern
  • Producer-Consumer (Events) design pattern
  • Queued Message Handler design pattern
Controlling the User Interface
 You will learn methods to modify the attributes of front panel objects programmatically, such as temporarily disabling a control. You learn how to use VI Server to access the properties of front panel objects
  • VI Server architecture
  • Using property nodes and control references
Managing Configuration Settings in an Application You will learn how to store and load configuration settings for your application from a configuration file.
  • Manage configuration settings
  • Load configuration from a delimited file
  • Load configuration from an INI file
Developing an Error Handling Strategy

You will learn to develop a strategy for how your application responds to errors.  You learn how to analyze code for potential error handling, test your error handling logic, and implement various error handling strategies.

 
  • Error handling overview
  • Inject errors for testing
  • Handle specific errors locally
  • Create execution log files
Distributing Code
 You will learn the process of creating stand-alone executables and package installers for LabVIEW NXG applications.
  • Preparing code for distribution
  • Building an executable
  • Distributing an executable

 

<<Return to course details

 

 

Back to Top

Bookmark & Share

Ratings

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit