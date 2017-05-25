LabVIEW NXG Core 1: Acquire, Analyze, Visualize

1. Course Overview

The first step in the LabVIEW NXG learning path, LabVIEW NXG Core 1 gives you the chance to explore the LabVIEW NXG environment, interactive analysis, dataflow programming, and common development techniques in a hands-on format. In this course, you will learn to develop data acquisition, instrument control, data-logging, and measurement analysis applications. At the end of the course, you will be able to create applications using the state machine design pattern to acquire, analyze, process, visualize, and store real-world data.

Audience New users and users preparing to develop applications using LabVIEW NXG

Users and technical managers evaluating LabVIEW NXG in purchasing decisions

Users pursuing the Certified LabVIEW Associate Developer certification Prerequisites Experience with Microsoft Windows NI Products Used During the Course LabVIEW NXG 2.0

NI Data Acquisition (DAQ) device

IEEE 488.2 (GPIB) controller Duration instructor-led classroom: Three (3) days

After attending this course, you will be able to:

Interactively acquire and analyze data from NI hardware (NI DAQ devices) and non-NI instruments (GPIB instruments)

Create and program a LabVIEW NXG application that acquires, analyzes, and visualizes data

Create user interfaces with charts, graphs, and buttons

Use programming structures, data types, and the analysis and signal processing algorithms in LabVIEW NXG

Debug and troubleshoot applications

Work with sets of single-channel and multi-channel data

Log data to file

Use best programming practices for code reuse and readability

Implement a sequencer using a state machine design pattern

2. LabVIEW NXG Core 1 Course Outline

Lesson Overview Topics Introduction to LabVIEW NXG You will learn about LabVIEW NXG. What is LabVIEW NXG?

Common types of LabVIEW NXG applications First Measurement (NI DAQ Device) You will learn how to interactively acquire, analyze, and visualize data from an NI data acquisition (DAQ) device. Connect your NI DAQ device

Validate the data

Troubleshoot unexpected I/O results First Measurement (Non-NI Instrument) You will learn how to interactively acquire, analyze, and visualize data from a non-NI instrument. Connect your non-NI instrument

Validate the data using an instrument driver example program

Troubleshoot unexpected I/O results Exploring an Existing Application You will learn how to explore an existing LabVIEW NXG project and application and predict the behavior of the application. Explore a project and VI

Determine VI behavior based on dataflow programming model Creating Your First Application You will learn how to create a simple LabVIEW NXG application that acquires, analyzes, and visualizes data. Create a new project and VI

Use different data types

Use hardware APIs to communicate with hardware

Develop an acquire-analyze-visualize VI that acquires data from NI DAQ devices and non-NI instruments Debugging and Troubleshooting You will learn how to debug and troubleshoot a LabVIEW NXG application. Correct a broken VI

Use debugging techniques and tools

Capture data from VI panel

Manage and display errors Executing Code Repeatedly Using Loops You will learn how to execute code repeatedly using While Loops and For Loops. Use While Loop and For Loop

Add timing to loops

Access data from previous loop iterations Working with Sets of Data You will learn about data types that represent sets of data and how to use and process them. Use the array and waveform data types

Work with multi-channel acquisition data

Explore additional array and waveform examples Executing Code Based on a Condition (Case Structure) You will learn how to execute code based on a condition. Create and configure Case structures

Common examples Writing and Reading Data to File You will learn about the basic concept of file I/O and how to access and modify file resources in LabVIEW NXG. Write data to text file

Programmatically create file and folder paths

Analyze data in a text file

Compare file formats Reusing Code (SubVIs) You will learn about modular programming and how to use subVIs to reuse code and improve code readability. Understand modularity

Create subVI icon and connector pane

Document a subVI Grouping Data of Mixed Data Types (Clusters) You will learn how to group data of mixed data types into a cluster to improve data organization and code readability. Create a cluster

Disassemble and modify clusters

Error clusters

Visualize clusters and cluster arrays Propagate Data Type Changes Using G Types You will learn how to automatically propagate data types changes to a G type to all instances of that G type. Why use G types?

Creating and using a G type Implementing a Sequencer (State Machine) You will learn about common sequential LabVIEW NXG design techniques and the state machine design pattern. Techniques for sequential programming

Using state programming

Implementing a state machine design pattern

