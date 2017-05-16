Learning through NI Badges: An NI Pilot Program

National Instruments is proud to announce the release of the NI Badging Pilot Program which helps you accelerate engineering with faster learning and the ability to share your accomplishments.

1. NI Badging Pilot Program

Reduce development time and costs through faster learning and increased productivity with NI products with the NI Badging Pilot Program.

National Instruments is excited to launch the NI Badging Pilot Program, providing you with free digital credentials representing your NI Certification and other assessments. These digital credentials contain verified, personalized information, including details on the exam you passed to earn your certification or the skills tested in an application area.

Benefits of Digital Badging

Employers, peers, and customers can instantly verify your skills.

You can easily share your achievements on a variety of social media platforms.

You can discover which industries and companies need your skills.

How can I participate?

You can participate in the NI Badging Program at no additional cost and acceptance of any badges you are issued is at your discretion. We have partnered with Acclaim, a Pearson VUE company, to launch the NI Badging Pilot Program and deliver a digital badges.

After passing an assessment or being issued a badge as described below, you should receive an email from Acclaim within 24 hours with instructions on how to accept your new badge. Create an account on the Acclaim site, accept your badge, and start sharing your accomplishments. Add your certifications and badges to social media and job sites, resumes, and business cards and inform employers, peers, and customers about your skills and knowledge.

2. Available Badges

Professional Certification Demonstrate that you have the skills needed to create high-quality applications with NI software. Share your skills on social media and job sites and advance your career. Engineering System Design Study engineering fundamentals and best practices for NI products through clear learning paths. Find learning content, test your understanding, and share your success. Community Advocacy Recognize technical leadership, participation, and contributions to the NI user community and NI’s expansive ecosystem of tools and expert developers.

3. Professional Certification

Demonstrate that you have the skills needed to create high-quality applications with NI software. Share your skills on social media and job sites and advance your career.

Get Certified: Schedule and begin preparing for your exam.

No Additional Cost, Acceptance at Your Discretion

Badges are an entitlement for all actively certified users and allow you to digitally represent your certifications in a verified manner.

After accepting your badge, follow the instructions on Acclaim’s website to share your certification; for example, download your badge image and use your badge URL to create a hyperlink for your image. Anyone who clicks on a shared badge will be able to view all the details of your personal certification, including when your certification was issued and details on the exam you passed.

Showcase your certification by adding the digital badge to your email signature and electronic copies of your resume, and on social media sites like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Already Certified? Accept your badge

You will receive an email from Acclaim inviting you to accept your badge. Click the link in the email. Create an account on the Acclaim site. Accept your badge and start sharing your accomplishments.

Printing new business cards? Request the updated logos at certification@ni.com.

4. Engineering System Design (ESD)

Discover engineering fundamentals and NI product best practices through on-demand learning modules. Then test your understanding and share your success.

Clear learning paths highlight learning resources aligned to your applications and projects

Milestone assessments track and measure your knowledge

Personalized digital credentials allow you to share your accomplishments with the world

Tip: Take the assessments before starting a new project to identify knowledge gaps. Then review the relevant Engineering System Design content to supplement your learning and grow your skills.

Log in to the Online Training Portal to start studying or follow the links to below to learn more.

Level 1, Level 2

Level 2 Engineering System Design badges represent core knowledge in an application area and the achievement of all Level 1 badges in that learning path.

Level 1 Engineering System Design badges consist of a series of learning modules to cover a topic and an assessment to validate your knowledge of that topic.

After passing an assessment, you should receive an email from Acclaim within 24 hours with instructions on how to accept your new badge.

Available Learning Paths & Badges

Measurement System Design, Level 2 Demonstrated an understanding of data acquisition technologies including sensors, data acquisition hardware, and the LabVIEW software environment. >Start studying >Learn more Channel Wire Communication, Level 1 Use the channel wire feature to depict asynchronous data flow and simplify the programming involved in data transfer between two or more parallel loops. >Start studying >Learn more Academic Instrumentation Fundamentals, Level 1 Simulate filter circuits and take interactive measurements to gain insight into the operation of a circuit design. >Start studying >Learn more Academic Analog Circuit Analysis, Level 1 Use simulation and lab measurement tools to facilitate the design, build, and verify process for a transistor amplifier circuit. >Coming Soon >Learn more Academic Embedded System Fundamentals, Level 1 Create a functional electronic level using the myRIO device. Read the onboard accelerometer and represent angle of rotation with LEDs. >Start studying >Learn more

5. Community Advocacy*

Recognize technical leadership, participation, and contributions to the NI user community and NI’s expansive ecosystem of tools and expert developers.

*Community Advocacy badges are not yet available for the pilot program.