Automate Saving and Reporting Data With LabVIEW NXG

1. Quickly Export Data for Offline Analysis
LabVIEW NXG provides tools integrated into the development environment that allow you to acquire and analyze your measurements without programming. For storage or for further analysis, you can export the data capture from the Data Pane.
Figure 1: Export data captures from the Data Pane by right-clicking on the capture and selecting Export.
When exporting data from the Data Pane, you can save in two file formats: TDMS and CSV. Learn more about the different file types in LabVIEW NXG.
2. Automate Saving and Reporting Data
The built-in file management functions in LabVIEW NXG help you automate and customize how you save and share measurement data. You can automate logging data to disk using the standard file formats—such as binary, text, and CSV—by recording data inline to your data acquisition. Get the data you need by implementing custom logic in your applications to trigger saving data based on certain conditions, such as operator input or an event.
Figure 2: Use the TDMS functions to generate a report that notifies you when a measurement exceeds a certain limit.
To simplify packaging your measurement reports for distribution to peers and stakeholders, you can automate the the creation of zip files with built-in APIs. As you acquire data, your data files are added to your zip file.
3. Additional Resources
