Under the Hood of the ATE Core Configurations

Figure 1. ATE Core Configurations provide the instrumentation, mechanical, safety, and power infrastructure needed to build a smarter automated test system.
1. Video Overview
2. Mechanical Infrastructure
ATE Core Configurations are based on the 19 in. RMX-10011 rack that is designed for accessibility, simplicity, and global deployment. The table below outlines key specifications for each model.
|
Model
|
Height
|
Width
|
Depth
|
Max. Static Load
|
Caster Support
|24U
|53.26 in.
(1,353 mm)
|23.0 in.
(584.2 mm)
|31.5 in.
(800 mm)
|1,000 lb.
(454 kg)
|
|40U
|81.55 in.
(2,071 mm)
|23.0 in.
(584.2 mm)
|31.5 in.
(800 mm)
|1,000 lb.
(454 kg)
|
Mounting Rails
Each ATE Core Configurations contain three sets of mounting rails (10–32 threads) to easily mount equipment of different sizes and provide flexibility for thermal management. Total mounting depth is 29.5 in. (749 mm) and the middle-mounting rail is 7.0 in. (178 mm) from the rear rail.
Figure 2. Removable side walls and accessible rear door make the RMX-10011 readily serviceable.
Side Panels and Rear Door
The RMX-10011 racks have removable side walls and a locking rear door. Side panels use quarter-turn inset screws for added serviceability. The rear door is 8U short of total rack height to allow for a 4U power inlet panel and 4U air inlet panel (both are described in more detail later). The rear door can be mounted either directly above the 4U air inlet panel or flush with the top of the rack.
Figure 3. Removable side walls and accessible rear door make the RMX-10011 readily serviceable.
Airflow
ATE Core Configurations include a highly serviceable top-fan kit containing six 4 in. fans. You can select from two fan models depending on thermal load and ambient conditions. As a guide, consider using the smaller fans for smaller internal thermal loads, or moderate ambient environments such as labs or cubicles. Consider using the larger model fans for large internal thermal loads or harsher ambient environments such as factory floors.
Airflow can be customized using standard 1U fan kits (784841-01) containing three 4 in. fans (300 cfm) to facilitate airflow in target hot spots within the rack. Top-fan kits and 1U fan kits require 24 VDC (~1 A total), which is pre-wired to the DC outlets of the system Power Distribution Unit as discussed later.
A 4U air inlet panel is located at the bottom rear of the rack to facilitate airflow through the rack, as well as louvers at the bottom of each side panel. The air inlet panel provides extensions for you to add air filters to protect internal equipment in harsh environments if needed.
Figure 4. The bottom rear air inlet panel increases air flow and can be customized to add filtering.
Ballasts
Every system is completely customizable in terms of the instrumentation and accessories necessary to meet the requirements of an application. As such, it can be difficult to ensure the layout of the system will be balanced or stable when transporting throughout the factory floor. All ATE Core Configurations are evaluated based on the final, custom configuration, and steel ballasts are appropriately added to the base of the rack (below usable mounting space) to ensure the system is stable and meets IEC 61010 tip and pull tests.
3. RMX Power Entry Panels
ATE Core Configurations include a rack-mount power entry panel designed to maintain clear separation of internal cabling from operator-accessible connections to provide better security and serviceability. Each power panel contains USB and Ethernet pass-through connections, a grounding block for grounding all equipment within the rack, circuit protection, and an EMI filter to mitigate any RF noise on the incoming power line. The power entry panel also contains a kill-switch relay that is connected to the emergency power-off (EPO) panel to shut off main power in the event of an operator or system emergency.
Figure 5. Power entry panels increase safety and serviceability of ATE core configurations.
There are three versions of the RMX Power Entry Panel, depending on the system power:
- Single-Phase (16 A) RMX Power Entry Panel uses IEC 60320 C20/C19 connectors to power the system
- Single-Phase (24 A) RMX Power Entry Panel uses IEC 60309 Blue (P+N+E) to provide up to 24 A to the system
- Three-Phase (16 A) RMX Power Entry Panel uses IEC 60309 Red (3P+N+E) to provide up to 48 A to the system
4. Power Distribution and Uninterruptible Power
Single Phase Power Distribution Unit
The 16 A ATE Core Configurations contain a single-phase Power Distribution Unit (PDU) that supports global input voltages (100–240 V, 50–60 Hz) and has a 16 A (IEC 60309 C20) input connector that is cabled directly to the power entry panel.
Figure 6. Single-phase PDU
Key Features:
- (8) IEC C13 Outlets
- (4) DC Outlets: 12 V, 24 V, 24 V, 48 V
- (2) Power Sequenced Outlet Banks
- Circuit Protection
- Remote Inhibit and EPO
Three Phase Power Distribution Unit
The 24 A ATE Core Configurations contain two of the single-phase Power Distribution Units with the exception that the second unit does not provide DC outputs. Both units connect directly to the power inlet panel for optimal power management.
The 16 A three-phase ATE Core Configurations use a three-phase PDU that supports either 200–208 V delta, 50/60 Hz or 380–415 V wye, 50/60 Hz configurations and has an attached (IEC 5-Pole) power cable that connects directly to the power entry panel.
Figure 7. Three-phase PDU
Key Features:
- (6) IEC C13 Outlets
- (3) IEC C19 Outlets
- (4) DC Outlets: 12 V, 24 V, 24 V, 48 V
- (2) Power Sequenced Outlet Banks
- Circuit Protection (Master and Per Phase)
- Remote Inhibit and EPO
Note: Further details of the single-phase and three-phase PDUs are in their specific data sheets.
5. Safety Features
Emergency Power-Off Panel
The EPO push button is used to shut down the system in the event that there is danger to the operator or device under test. The EPO switch is prewired to the power entry panel and, when pushed, will disconnect facility power to the system.
The EPO panel has a power on/off switch that is prewired to the inhibit controls of the Power Distribution Units. When set to off ( ), the AC and DC outlets will be disabled on the units. When set to on (I), the AC and DC outlets will be enabled.
Figure 8. Emergency Power Off (EPO)
Thermal Shutdown (Kill) Switch
A thermal shutdown switch is prewired in series with the EPO panel and will also cut facility power to the system. The resistance temperature detector is pre-installed to monitor exhaust temperature, but the location can be user defined.
6. Selecting the Appropriate ATE Core Configurations
Selecting the right ATE Core Configuration is as simple as answering a few basic questions:
- How much space is required for equipment? 24U or 40U
- How much power/current is required for equipment? 16 A (up to 3.8 kW), 24 A (up to 5.7 kW), or 48 A (up to 11.5 kW)
- Where is the system being deployed? (120 V, 220 V, or 240 V environments)
7. Next Steps
