Measurements and Instrumentation Hardware

Publish Date: Jan 30, 2017

Overview

Students need to understand and be able to use the measurement and instrumentation tools they will use after graduation. Outfitting labs with hardware that each student can use to familiarize him or herself with measurement and instrumentation techniques is more important than ever. Explore NI's solution to lab hardware then go further and allow the students to discover more by taking their experiments home and continuing with student hardware.

Table of Contents

