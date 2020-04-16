Innovating Hands-On Learning Through Chaos
Overview
Giving the situation we are facing, the world and the way we teach has changed, but what hasn’t changed is our passion to help educators tackle the biggest challenges to prepare the next generation of engineers who will solve the world’s grandest challenges like the one we are facing – we need them to be ready now more than ever.
At NI, we care deeply about your students and your class success and we are doing everything we can to help make sure you have the tools and resources available to keep teaching your courses tackling the remote challenges in an innovative way. If you want to know more about this, check out this webinar.
View Now (watch)
- 57 minute webcast
- Requires Adobe Flash
Next Steps
Our Commitment to You: NI's Response to the Evolving COVID-19 Situation
- LabVIEW Student Edition and Multisim Education Edition for the 6 months free
- Online Training Available for Free
- Obtain your badge and prepare for your Professional Certification
Remote Hands-On Learning: How to Transition to Online Teaching Labs
- Case Study: Practical Engineering Education Through a Web Browser: An Internet of Engineering Lab Things
- Case Study: Hands-on Engineering at the Oklahoma State University Endeavor Facility
- Request your online demonstration to your sales representative and experience a remote lab with our NI ELVIS III platform (if you are not sure who is your sales representative, contact brenda.vargas@ni.com and she would connect you to the right person).