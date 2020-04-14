Reduce Program Timelines with Parallel Test Development
Publish Date: Apr 14, 2020 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Submit your Review
Overview
With the vast set of technology trends spanning the satellite and launch vehicle markets, there is one consistent challenge customers are facing - shorter program and technology insertion timelines. Let's discuss a test approach that helps you rapidly adapt to changing requirements and move away from custom test solutions to a COTS based approach that can span the product development and test design cycle.
View Now (watch)
- 56 minute webcast
- Requires Adobe Flash
Next Steps
- Understand best practices when prototyping and validating test systems.
- Listen to how Virgin Orbit has accelerated their development timelines using the NI Platform.
- Request a sales follow up to discuss your application needs.