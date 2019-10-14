Hardware-In-The-Loop Test Early and Often to Maximize Innovation
Overview
Learn how Hardware-In-The-Loop (HIL) testing can benefit your organization both as a testing methodology offering you the utmost confidence in releasing a market ready product as well as a tool to maximize innovation by allowing designers to iterate quickly on ideas. We will also discuss the components of an HIL system and how National Instruments' unique platform brings distinct advantages to HIL test rigs.
- 46 minute webcast
