5 Challenges of 5G Wideband Test
Publish Date: Jul 2, 2019 | 1 Ratings | 5.00 out of 5 | Submit your Review
Overview
Designing and testing wideband 5G ICs will require engineers to reduce measurement uncertainty, test time, and cost. This webinar synthesizes the biggest test challenges of wideband 5G devices operating below 6 GHz and at mmWave frequencies. It also outlines test solutions and tips for avoiding common mistakes. After watching this webinar, attendees will better understand how to address many of the complexities of 5G RFIC test.
