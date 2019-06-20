APN - Collaborating with NI Sales to Engage Customers

Publish Date: Jun 20, 2019 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Submit your Review

Overview

With the specialization in customer-facing sales roles at NI, Alliance Partners have new opportunities to engage with NI sellers to reach customers in their regions or target application domains. Discover how your sales team can collaborate with NI sellers to increase your pool of potential customers.

  • Better understand the historical and current NI Sales Organization
  • Learn how to effectively collaborate with Account Managers
  • Learn how to effectively collaborate with Geographic Sales Managers

This webinar is presented by the NI Alliance Partner Network as part of the NI Alliance Partner webinars series.

 

View Now (watch)

Bookmark & Share

Ratings

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit