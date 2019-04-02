Building Your Communications Education From AM to Spread Spectrum

Wireless communications has been in a constant state of reinvention. As technologies grow and wane, research continues to boom and the demand on businesses to keep up with the development and test strategies to incorporate the latest technology has never been higher. So how do you give students a solid experimental background in communications that will fulfill the needs of the latest technology trends and beyond?

Carlo Manfredini, the director of R&D at Emona Instruments, a leader in communications education for 38 years, believes that as the technology changes, the underlying theory remains the same. Discover how to convey a solid understanding of fundamental communications theory with hands-on experiments and project-based learning.