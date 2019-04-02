Integrate the IoT From Measurements to Distributed Systems

The path to better insight begins with better data acquisition and analysis. As we embrace a world that is becoming smarter and more connected, it is imperative to integrate the latest trends and technologies into the courses used to teach essential fundamental concepts.

Students must learn how to not only acquire accurate and consistent data from sensors but also process and package this data to communicate with ever-growing networks of devices and systems. Explore a project-based approach to measurements and instrumentation and ways to extend a measurements course to introduce Internet of Things (IoT) concepts to students earlier and faster.