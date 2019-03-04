Wireless Communications in the Internet of Underground Things
Publish Date: Mar 4, 2019 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Submit your Review
Overview
Researchers around the world are pushing the boundaries of discovery. Driven by the grand challenges, they are revolutionizing research in wireless communications, transportation, and energy. NI has worked with scientists and engineers for over 40 years to transform initial concepts into groundbreaking commercial technologies. View this webinar to learn how Purdue University researchers implemented a versatile research testbed.
View Now (watch)
- 15 minute webcast
- Requires Adobe Flash
- Please disable your browser's pop-up blocker to view this content.