APN - Use LabVIEW NXG to Create FPGA and Web Applications for Your Customers
Overview
LabVIEW NXG 3.0 includes a number of exciting new modules and features including the new LabVIEW NXG FPGA Module and LabVIEW NXG Web Module to create browser-based user interfaces for distributed engineering and scientific systems.
• Learn more about the new features in the latest release of LabVIEW NXG and how they can be used to create FPGA and Web applications.
• Get a glimpse at some of the upcoming LabVIEW NXG features like Trees and Debuggable Executables
This webinar is presented by the NI Alliance Partner Network as part of the NI Alliance Partner webinars series.
View Now (watch)
- Requires Adobe Flash
- Please disable your browser's pop-up blocker to view this content.