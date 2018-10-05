A Deep Dive on Synchronization with PXI

Discover the ways you can use PXI's timing and synchronization features to get the most out of your instruments. This webinar discusses synchronization requirements in typical applications, and sets you up for success on your next project.

We will demonstrate how PXI hardware and driver software work together to meet exacting requirements, and go in-depth on NI-TClk, NI's unique technology that provides sub-sample synchronization out-of-the-box.