The NI Instrument Model Toolkit: Developing HALs/MALs With Ease
Overview
This webinar is presented by the NI Alliance Partner Network as part of the NI Alliance Partner webinars series.
Customers consistently struggle with hardware and measurement abstraction layers. NI's test engineering team has developed a LabVIEW toolkit to help them extend their own HAL/MAL code. In this webinar, learn about this productized toolkit that partners can leverage to reuse measurements across test domains, departments, and organizations.
- Learn how to develop an effective hardware abstraction layer (HAL) and measurement abstraction layer (MAL) architecture that customers and partners can leverage to reuse measurements across test domains, departments, and organizations
